Global Alzheimer’s disease Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027| Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eisai Co., Ltd, Allergan & Others

Global Alzheimer’s disease market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and new products under pipeline are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global Alzheimer’s disease market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eisai Co., Ltd, Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merz Pharma, and others.

Segmentation: Global Alzheimer’s disease Market

Alzheimer’s disease market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics, diagnostics, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of therapeutics, the global Alzheimer’s disease market is segmented into cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists and others.

On the basis of route of diagnostics, the global Alzheimer’s disease market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging, lumbar puncture test, electroencephalography and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global Alzheimer’s disease market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Alzheimer’s disease market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute for the largest share in the market the market due to the increasing population and growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. North America and Europe region is likely to lead the market for Alzheimer’s disease market due to to focus of global key market players on novel technology and huge investment in research and development.

