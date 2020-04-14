Global Angiography Devices Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Angiography Devices Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Angiography Devices industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Angiography is a technique used for diagnosis and treatment of various vascular diseases and conditions. This market has experienced a substantial shift from conventional X-Ray to magnetic resonance imaging. It is a non-invasive method which helps to prevent the x-ray exposure to patients and physicians. The rising demand for CT and MRI devices, new product launches, rising geriatric population, and rise in diseases and awareness of its early diagnosis has propelled the growth of this market. However, higher costs of angiography will act as a factor that will hamper the growth of this market.

North America is estimated to be the largest market owing to its growing technological advancements and prevalence of lifestyle diseases has attributed the growth of this market. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market with a rise in aged population and rise in number of cardiovascular patients has boosted the growth of this market.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

ST. Jude Medical

Abbott Vascular

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cordis Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Angiography Devices Market By Technology:

X-Ray Angiography

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Angiography

Angiography Devices Market By Product:

Angiography System

Catheters (Catheter Tubes)

Guide-Wires

Balloons

Contrast Media

Vascular Closure Devices

Accessories

Angiography Devices Market By Application:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Angiography Devices Market By Procedure:

Coronary Angiography

Micro-Angiography

Neuro-Vascular Angiography

Peripheral Angiography

Post Mortem CT Angiography

Other Procedures (Radiofrequency (RF) Tumor Ablation Studies & RF Procedures)

Angiography Devices Market By Indication:

Known/Suspected CAD

Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Failure

Angiography Devices Market By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Laboratories

Angiography Devices Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

The Global Angiography Devices Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Angiography Devices Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Angiography Devices Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Angiography Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Angiography Devices Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Angiography Devices Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 7 Angiography Devices Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Angiography Devices Market Analysis By Procedure

Chapter 9 Angiography Devices Market Analysis By Indication

Chapter 10 Angiography Devices Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 11 Angiography Devices Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of Angiography Devices Companies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of Angiography Devices Industry

