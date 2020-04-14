Global Antifungal Drugs Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global antifungal drugs market is expected to grow from USD 11.92 Billion in 2018 to USD 13.87 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.91% during the forecast period 2020-2026.North America region dominated the global antifungal drugs market with a market share of 39.91% in 2018. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.02% over the forecast period.

“Antifungal Drugs Market by Drug Class (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Allyamines, Others), Indication,Dosage Form, Regions”,and Global Forecast 2020-2026.

Major players in the global antifungal drugs market are Abbott, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Bayer AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kramer Laboratories, Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Tecan Group among others. On back of huge investments the antifungal drugs sector is witnessing an increased research and development activity. For instance, in 2017, researchers from the University of Liverpoolworking with F2G Limited (Eccles, Manchester) announced that they have developed a new antifungal drug to help in the treatment of life threatening invasive fungal infections such as invasive aspergillosis.The ‘orotomides’, discovered by F2G Limited, have a novel mechanism of action which is the specific biochemical interaction through which a drug substance produces its pharmacological effect. This is the first new class of antifungal agent to be discovered in the last three decades.

The drug class segment is divided into Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Allyamines and others. The Azoles drug segment dominated the global antifungal drugs market with a market share of 48.91% in 2018. This increased market share can be credited to the broad-spectrum action delivered by Azoles. These drugs are of immense use in the treatment of candidemia, blastomycosis, systemic candidiasis, and ocular fungal infections. The indication segment includes Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, and others. The Candidiasis segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.98% over the forecast period.Growing incidence of thrush or oropharyngeal candidiasis that develops in the mouth or throat is anticipated to drive the global antifungal drugs market over the forecast period. The dosage form segment is categorized as drugs, ointment, powder, and others. The ointment segment emerged as the leader in global antifungal drugs market with a market share of 42.83% in 2018. Growing use of topical antifungal in the treatment of skin related fungal infections is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Even though the factors such as increasing incidence of fungal infections as well as increase in awareness pertaining the treatment of fungal diseases are driving the global antifungal drugs market, the increasing resistance to antifungal drugs andstringent regulatory approval process are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

