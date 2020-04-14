Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Application Programming Interface (API) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Programming Interface (API) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Application Programming Interface (API) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Fortumo
Alcatel-Lucent
LM Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
LocationSmart
Tropo
Comverse
Hewlett-Packard Development
Apigee Corp
Axway Software
Aepona
ZTE Soft Technology
Orange S.A
Twilio
Oracle Corp
Nexmo
AT&T
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Identity Management
Maps & Location
Payment
Voice/Speech
SMS, MMS & RCS
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Internal Telecom Developer
Long Tail Developer
Enterprise Developer
Partner Developer
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Application Programming Interface (API) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Application Programming Interface (API) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Programming Interface (API) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Identity Management
1.4.3 Maps & Location
1.4.4 Payment
1.4.5 Voice/Speech
1.4.6 SMS, MMS & RCS
1.4.7 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Internal Telecom Developer
1.5.3 Long Tail Developer
1.5.4 Enterprise Developer
1.5.5 Partner Developer
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size
2.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Application Programming Interface (API) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Application Programming Interface (API) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in China
7.3 China Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in India
10.3 India Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Fortumo
12.1.1 Fortumo Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.1.4 Fortumo Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Fortumo Recent Development
12.2 Alcatel-Lucent
12.2.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.2.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.3 LM Ericsson
12.3.1 LM Ericsson Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.3.4 LM Ericsson Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 LM Ericsson Recent Development
12.4 Huawei Technologies
12.4.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.4.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.5 LocationSmart
12.5.1 LocationSmart Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.5.4 LocationSmart Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 LocationSmart Recent Development
12.6 Tropo
12.6.1 Tropo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.6.4 Tropo Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tropo Recent Development
12.7 Comverse
12.7.1 Comverse Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.7.4 Comverse Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Comverse Recent Development
12.8 Hewlett-Packard Development
12.8.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.8.4 Hewlett-Packard Development Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Hewlett-Packard Development Recent Development
12.9 Apigee Corp
12.9.1 Apigee Corp Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.9.4 Apigee Corp Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Apigee Corp Recent Development
12.10 Axway Software
12.10.1 Axway Software Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction
12.10.4 Axway Software Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Axway Software Recent Development
12.11 Aepona
12.12 ZTE Soft Technology
12.13 Orange S.A
12.14 Twilio
12.15 Oracle Corp
12.16 Nexmo
12.17 AT&T
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
