GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFTS MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT | TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, HYUNDAI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

Global autonomous forklifts market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Autonomous Forklifts Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Jungheinrich, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu, KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hyundai Construction Equipment. Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc, HANGCHA Group, SINKOBE CO., LTD among others.

Key Segmentation: Autonomous Forklifts Market

By Type (Electric Motor Rider Forklifts, Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklifts, Electric Pallet Jacks, Stackers, and Tow Tractors, Internal Combustion Cushion Tire Forklifts, Internal Combustion Pneumatic Tire Forklifts, Electric/IC Engine Tow Tractors, Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks), Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Tonnage (Below 5 Tons, 5-10 Tons, More Than 10 Tons), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Sales Channel(In-House Purchase, Leasing), Function(Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material Handling, Logistics & Freight, Others), End-Users(Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Paper Industry, Wood Industry, Construction, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Retail, Others)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July, 2019, Godrej Material Handling (India) launched Godrej RenTRUST product which is a rental brand that offers 360-degree solutions to the customers encompassing manpower, maintenance, fuel and machine. This would help the company to offer material handling equipment rental solutions in India

In June, 2019 Clark announced that the company has launched new HWXE (walkie/rider) and PWXE (walkie) products, this new product manage all types of material handling. After launching the product the company enhanced their product portfolio of material handling equipment

In June 2019, Hangcha announced that they have launched XF Series Cushion Tire Forklift Truck, which has capacity of 10000lb. After launching this product the company enhanced their product portfolio

