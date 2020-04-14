Global Biomass Power Generation Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026

Biomass boiler is defined as a biomass fuelled heating system. It generates heat by burning agriculture & forest residues, burn logs, wood pellets and others. It majorly produces heat by burning wood. Biomass boilers are widely used by hotels, farms, households and others. Further, biomass boiler helps to lower down the greenhouse gas emission due to their low carbon footprints.

The growing need for sustainable technologies, which is backed by the government in the form of policies and regulations, will foster the adoption of biomass boilers during the forecast period. The augmented demand for efficient heating systems is the key driver for the growth of this market. Due to better standards of living and colder climatic conditions, heating systems have become a necessity in both developed and developing countries. Consequently, the governments of these countries are supporting the installation of renewable resource-based energy generation facilities through incentives, grants, and regulations. The market in Europe, led by the U.K. held the dominant share in the market. Encouraging government policies in the region aimed at the increased use of renewable and low carbon footprint fuels are central to Europes top stance in the global biomass boilers market. The market for biomass boilers is likely to surpass other regional markets in terms of growth opportunities and revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period as well, finding massive growth opportunities in the sectors of heat generation and power production.

The Biomass Power Generation market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biomass Power Generation.

This report presents the worldwide Biomass Power Generation market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alstom

Amec Foster Wheeler

Baxi

Ecovision

Hurst

Biomass Power Generation Breakdown Data by Type

Stoker Boilers

Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB) Boilers

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers

Biomass Power Generation Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Biomass Power Generation Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Biomass Power Generation status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Biomass Power Generation manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biomass Power Generation :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biomass Power Generation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

