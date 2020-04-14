Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecasts 2025

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players
The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and Global Market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Key vendor/manufacturers in the market:
The major players covered in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software are:
Autodesk, Inc
Siemens
Trimble Navigation Ltd
Nemetschek AG
Robert Mcneel & Associates
Bentley Systems, Inc
Oracle Aconex
RIB Software AG
Dassault Systemes S.A.
AVEVA Group
Explorer Software
YJK Building Software
Beck Technology
Lubansoft
Hongye Technology
Innovaya
Tangent
Glodon
IES
Competitive Landscape and Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Share Analysis
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market By Type:
By Type, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market has been segmented into:
3D BIM- Design Model
4D BIM- Construction Dynamics
5D BIM- Cost
6D BIM- Built Facilities
7D BIM- Environmental Protection
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market By Application:
By Application, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software has been segmented into:
Architect
AEC Engineering Office
Contractor
Owner
Others
Regions and Countries Level Analysis
Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market in important countries (regions), including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
