Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecasts 2025

Autodesk, Inc

Siemens

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Nemetschek AG

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Bentley Systems, Inc

Oracle Aconex

RIB Software AG

Dassault Systemes S.A.

AVEVA Group

Explorer Software

YJK Building Software

Beck Technology

Lubansoft

Hongye Technology

Innovaya

Tangent

Glodon

Competitive Landscape and Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Share Analysis

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market By Type:

By Type, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market has been segmented into:

3D BIM- Design Model

4D BIM- Construction Dynamics

5D BIM- Cost

6D BIM- Built Facilities

7D BIM- Environmental Protection

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market By Application:

By Application, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software has been segmented into:

Architect

AEC Engineering Office

Contractor

Owner

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

