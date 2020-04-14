Global Cellular M2M Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Cellular M2M market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T (U.S.)
Verizon Communications (U.S.)
Vodafone Group (UK)
Sprint (U.S.)
Amdocs (U.S.)
China Mobile (China)
Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)
Telefonica (Spain)
Aeris Communications (Australia)
Sierra Wireless (Canada)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional Services
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cellular M2M status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cellular M2M development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular M2M are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cellular M2M Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Professional Services
1.4.3 Managed Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cellular M2M Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cellular M2M Market Size
2.2 Cellular M2M Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cellular M2M Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cellular M2M Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cellular M2M Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cellular M2M Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cellular M2M Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cellular M2M Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cellular M2M Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cellular M2M Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cellular M2M Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cellular M2M Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cellular M2M Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cellular M2M Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cellular M2M Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cellular M2M Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cellular M2M Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cellular M2M Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cellular M2M Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cellular M2M Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cellular M2M Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cellular M2M Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cellular M2M Key Players in China
7.3 China Cellular M2M Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cellular M2M Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cellular M2M Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cellular M2M Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cellular M2M Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cellular M2M Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cellular M2M Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cellular M2M Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cellular M2M Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cellular M2M Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cellular M2M Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cellular M2M Key Players in India
10.3 India Cellular M2M Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cellular M2M Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cellular M2M Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cellular M2M Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cellular M2M Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cellular M2M Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T (U.S.)
12.1.1 AT&T (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T (U.S.) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AT&T (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 Verizon Communications (U.S.)
12.2.1 Verizon Communications (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.2.4 Verizon Communications (U.S.) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Verizon Communications (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Vodafone Group (UK)
12.3.1 Vodafone Group (UK) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.3.4 Vodafone Group (UK) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Vodafone Group (UK) Recent Development
12.4 Sprint (U.S.)
12.4.1 Sprint (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.4.4 Sprint (U.S.) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Sprint (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Amdocs (U.S.)
12.5.1 Amdocs (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.5.4 Amdocs (U.S.) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Amdocs (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 China Mobile (China)
12.6.1 China Mobile (China) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.6.4 China Mobile (China) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 China Mobile (China) Recent Development
12.7 Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)
12.7.1 Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.7.4 Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany) Recent Development
12.8 Telefonica (Spain)
12.8.1 Telefonica (Spain) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.8.4 Telefonica (Spain) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Telefonica (Spain) Recent Development
12.9 Aeris Communications (Australia)
12.9.1 Aeris Communications (Australia) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.9.4 Aeris Communications (Australia) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Aeris Communications (Australia) Recent Development
12.10 Sierra Wireless (Canada)
12.10.1 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cellular M2M Introduction
12.10.4 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Revenue in Cellular M2M Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
