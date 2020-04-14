Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2020-2024: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types And Applications

The Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market gives detailed analysis about all the important aspects related to the market. Deep insights about the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market are offered by global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market report and it covers all the vital aspects. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Demand and supply, market shares, revenue growth patterns and market trends are some of the vital factors that are included in almost all types of market reports. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. The up-to-date, complete product knowledge, end users, industry growth will drive the profitability and revenue. This Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) industry report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report include market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.

PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis are the techniques that are used in the study of the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market. SWOT analysis includes the study of Threats, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities that the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) industry report provides a 360-degree global market state.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Smart Home

Wearable

Wisdom City

Industrial Automation & Manufacturing

Interconnected Transportation & Logistics

Health Care

Wisdom and Retail

Wisdom Agriculture

Smart Energy and Security

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

GE Predix

Google

AWS (Amazon)

Cisco

IBM

Oracle

Salesforce

Thingspeak

PTC

Amazon

Aeris

Intel Corporation

Thingstream

Carriots

Xively

Exosite

SAP

EMnify

Fujitsu

Zebra Technologies

Particle

Ayla Networks

Telit

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Device Management

2.2.2 Device Management

2.2.3 Application Enablement

2.3 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smart Home

2.4.2 Wearable

2.4.3 Wisdom City

2.4.4 Industrial Automation & Manufacturing

2.4.5 Interconnected Transportation & Logistics

2.4.6 Health Care

2.4.7 Wisdom and Retail

2.4.8 Wisdom Agriculture

2.4.9 Smart Energy and Security

2.4.10 Other

2.5 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) by Players

3.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) by Regions

4.1 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) by Countries

7.2 Europe Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.1.3 Microsoft Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Microsoft News

11.2 GE Predix

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.2.3 GE Predix Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 GE Predix News

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.3.3 Google Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Google News

11.4 AWS (Amazon)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.4.3 AWS (Amazon) Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 AWS (Amazon) News

11.5 Cisco

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.5.3 Cisco Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Cisco News

11.6 IBM

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.6.3 IBM Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 IBM News

11.7 Oracle

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.7.3 Oracle Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Oracle News

11.8 Salesforce

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.8.3 Salesforce Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Salesforce News

11.9 Thingspeak

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.9.3 Thingspeak Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Thingspeak News

11.10 PTC

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Offered

11.10.3 PTC Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 PTC News

11.11 Amazon

11.12 Aeris

11.13 Intel Corporation

11.14 Thingstream

11.15 Carriots

11.16 Xively

11.17 Exosite

11.18 SAP

11.19 EMnify

11.20 Fujitsu

11.21 Zebra Technologies

11.22 Particle

11.23 Ayla Networks

11.24 Telit

11.25 Bosch Software Innovations

11.26 Teezle

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

