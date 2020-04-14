 Press "Enter" to skip to content

GLOBAL CLOUD PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT | CHANGEPOINT CORPORATION, CLARIZEN, MICROSOFT, MAVENLINK, ORACLE

April 14, 2020
The Cloud Project Portfolio Management report encompasses a thorough study of the current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. To formulate this report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. Depending on the client’s demand, a huge amount of business, product, and market-related information have been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. All of these features are strictly applied while building this Cloud Project Portfolio Management market report for a client. It gives an explanation about various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure.
Global Cloud project portfolio management Marketis expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.46 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in security and privacy concerns among various enterprises

Major Industry Competitors: Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cloud project portfolio management market are Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Changepoint Corporation, Clarizen, Microsoft, MAVENLINK, Oracle, Planisware, ServiceNow, SAP, Upland Software, Inc (U.S.), Workfront, Inc. (U.S.), Planisware. (US). Clarizen INC. (US); Microsoft Corporation (US); InnotasInc. (us) Onepoint Projects GmbH (Austria), Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), amazon.com, Inc. (US)

Revealing the Competitive scenario

In today’s competitive world you need to think one step ahead to chase your competitors, our research offers reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies to present better insights to drive the business into right direction

Key Segmentation: Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market

By Application (Project Management, Portfolio Management, Demand Management, Resource Management, Financial Management, Others) Deployment Model  (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical(Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunication and Ites, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Others)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

What are the major market growth drivers?

There is increase in use of boyd and mobile devices drives the demand for cloud ppm that is expected to drive the market growth.

Rice in adoption of cloud analytics is also to drive the market growth.

There is increase for ROI in process manufacturing industries security is expected to drive the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, IBM Acquired Red Hat. Red Hat, Inc. which is an American multinational software company providing open-source software products, this acquisition IBM will become the leader in hybrid cloud providers.

In January 2019, Cloudera Merged with Hortonworks. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for data.  With this merger cloudera will raise the bar on innovation in the big data space, especially in supporting an end-to-end big data strategy in a hybrid and multi-cloud environment.

