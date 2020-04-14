Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Share Opportunities Trends, And Forecasts To 2020-2024

The Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market gives detailed analysis about all the important aspects related to the market. Deep insights about the Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market are offered by global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market report and it covers all the vital aspects. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Demand and supply, market shares, revenue growth patterns and market trends are some of the vital factors that are included in almost all types of market reports. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. The up-to-date, complete product knowledge, end users, industry growth will drive the profitability and revenue. This Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices industry report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report include market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.

PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis are the techniques that are used in the study of the global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market. SWOT analysis includes the study of Threats, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities that the Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices industry report provides a 360-degree global market state.

According to this study, over the next five years the Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cellular Connectivity

Non-cellular Connectivity

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sigfox

Sierra Wireless

Cisco

Arm Holdings (SoftBank Group)

Aeris

EMnify

MAVOCO

Comarch

KORE Wireless

Swisscom

Proximus Group

Huawei

Truphone

HPE

Nokia

Hologram Inc

ZTE

Airtel

Vodafone

Ericsson

PTC

Links Field

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cellular Connectivity

2.3 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Consumer Electronics

2.4.4 Retail

2.4.5 Energy & Utilities

2.4.6 Healthcare

2.4.7 Manufacturing

2.4.8 Transport & Logistics

2.5 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices by Players

3.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices by Regions

4.1 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices by Countries

7.2 Europe Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Forecast

10.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sigfox

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.1.3 Sigfox Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sigfox News

11.2 Sierra Wireless

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.2.3 Sierra Wireless Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sierra Wireless News

11.3 Cisco

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco News

11.4 Arm Holdings (SoftBank Group)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.4.3 Arm Holdings (SoftBank Group) Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Arm Holdings (SoftBank Group) News

11.5 Aeris

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.5.3 Aeris Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Aeris News

11.6 EMnify

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.6.3 EMnify Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 EMnify News

11.7 MAVOCO

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.7.3 MAVOCO Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 MAVOCO News

11.8 Comarch

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.8.3 Comarch Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Comarch News

11.9 KORE Wireless

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.9.3 KORE Wireless Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 KORE Wireless News

11.10 Swisscom

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Product Offered

11.10.3 Swisscom Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Swisscom News

11.11 Proximus Group

11.12 Huawei

11.13 Truphone

11.14 HPE

11.15 Nokia

11.16 Hologram Inc

11.17 ZTE

11.18 Airtel

11.19 Vodafone

11.20 Ericsson

11.21 PTC

11.22 Links Field

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

