Global Contactless Payments Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Contactless Payments Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Contactless Payments industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the contactless payments market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the contactless payments industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Gemalto N.V.
- Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
- Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
- Ingenico Group
- MasterCard Worldwide
- Oberthur Technologies SA
- On Track Innovations Ltd.
- Paypal Inc.
- Proxama PLC
- Verifone Systems Inc.
- Visa Inc.
- Wirecard AG
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Solution
- Payment Terminal Solution
- Contactless Mobile Payment Solution
- Device Management Solution
- Transaction Management Solution
- Data Management Solution
- Security And Fraud Management Solution
- Hosted POS Solution
- Analytics Solution
Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Payment Mode
- Mobile Handsets
- Contactless Smart Cards
- Contactless Form Factors
Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Service
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- Multi-Channel Payment And Value-Added Services
Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Application
- Government
- Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunication & IT
- Transportation & Logistics
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Others
Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Contactless Payments Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Contactless Payments Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Contactless Payments Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Contactless Payments Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Solution
Chapter 6 Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Payment Mode
Chapter 7 Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Service
Chapter 8 Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 9 Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Contactless Payments Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Contactless Payments Industry
