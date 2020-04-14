Global Convenience Store Retailing Market 2020 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2024

The Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The global Convenience Store Retailing market gives detailed analysis about all the important aspects related to the market. Deep insights about the Convenience Store Retailing market are offered by global Convenience Store Retailing market report and it covers all the vital aspects. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Demand and supply, market shares, revenue growth patterns and market trends are some of the vital factors that are included in almost all types of market reports. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. The up-to-date, complete product knowledge, end users, industry growth will drive the profitability and revenue. This Convenience Store Retailing industry report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report include market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.

PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis are the techniques that are used in the study of the global Convenience Store Retailing market. SWOT analysis includes the study of Threats, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities that the Convenience Store Retailing market. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. Convenience Store Retailing market report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Convenience Store Retailing industry report provides a 360-degree global market state.

According to this study, over the next five years the Convenience Store Retailing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Convenience Store Retailing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Convenience Store Retailing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Convenience Store Retailing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Retailing Food

Grocery Retailing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Residential

Office Buildings

School

Transportation Hub

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

7-Eleven

Oxxo

Pyaterochka

Magnit

FamilyMart

Lawson

Shell

Circle K

Spar

USmile

Carrefour SA

The Co-op Group (Food)

Tesco Express

Speedway

Ampm

Americanas Express

Sainsbury`s Local

Love’s

Casey’s General Stores

Dixy

Yellow

Lulu Express

Easy Joy

GS25

Zoom

Meiyijia

Alonit

Alfa

Lewiatan

Indomaret

Quickshop

FreshStop

OK Grocer

Pick n Pay Express

Adnoc Oasis

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Convenience Store Retailing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Convenience Store Retailing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Convenience Store Retailing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Convenience Store Retailing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Convenience Store Retailing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Convenience Store Retailing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Convenience Store Retailing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Retailing Food

2.2.2 Retailing Food

2.3 Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Convenience Store Retailing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Office Buildings

2.4.3 School

2.4.4 Transportation Hub

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Convenience Store Retailing by Players

3.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Convenience Store Retailing by Regions

4.1 Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Convenience Store Retailing by Countries

7.2 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Convenience Store Retailing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 7-Eleven

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.1.3 7-Eleven Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 7-Eleven News

11.2 Oxxo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.2.3 Oxxo Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oxxo News

11.3 Pyaterochka

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.3.3 Pyaterochka Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Pyaterochka News

11.4 Magnit

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.4.3 Magnit Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Magnit News

11.5 FamilyMart

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.5.3 FamilyMart Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 FamilyMart News

11.6 Lawson

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.6.3 Lawson Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Lawson News

11.7 Shell

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.7.3 Shell Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Shell News

11.8 Circle K

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.8.3 Circle K Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Circle K News

11.9 Spar

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.9.3 Spar Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Spar News

11.10 USmile

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered

11.10.3 USmile Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 USmile News

11.11 Carrefour SA

11.12 The Co-op Group (Food)

11.13 Tesco Express

11.14 Speedway

11.15 Ampm

11.16 Americanas Express

11.17 Sainsbury`s Local

11.18 Love’s

11.19 Casey’s General Stores

11.20 Dixy

11.21 Yellow

11.22 Lulu Express

11.23 Easy Joy

11.24 GS25

11.25 Zoom

11.26 Meiyijia

11.27 Alonit

11.28 Alfa

11.29 Lewiatan

11.30 Indomaret

11.31 Quickshop

11.32 FreshStop

11.33 OK Grocer

11.34 Pick n Pay Express

11.35 Adnoc Oasis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

