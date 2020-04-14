Global Convenience Store Retailing Market 2020 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2024

The Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The global Convenience Store Retailing market gives detailed analysis about all the important aspects related to the market. Deep insights about the Convenience Store Retailing market are offered by global Convenience Store Retailing market report and it covers all the vital aspects. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Demand and supply, market shares, revenue growth patterns and market trends are some of the vital factors that are included in almost all types of market reports. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. The up-to-date, complete product knowledge, end users, industry growth will drive the profitability and revenue. This Convenience Store Retailing industry report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report include market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.
PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis are the techniques that are used in the study of the global Convenience Store Retailing market. SWOT analysis includes the study of Threats, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities that the Convenience Store Retailing market. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. Convenience Store Retailing market report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Convenience Store Retailing industry report provides a 360-degree global market state.
According to this study, over the next five years the Convenience Store Retailing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Convenience Store Retailing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Convenience Store Retailing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Convenience Store Retailing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Retailing Food
Grocery Retailing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Residential
Office Buildings
School
Transportation Hub
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
7-Eleven
Oxxo
Pyaterochka
Magnit
FamilyMart
Lawson
Shell
Circle K
Spar
USmile
Carrefour SA
The Co-op Group (Food)
Tesco Express
Speedway
Ampm
Americanas Express
Sainsbury`s Local
Love’s
Casey’s General Stores
Dixy
Yellow
Lulu Express
Easy Joy
GS25
Zoom
Meiyijia
Alonit
Alfa
Lewiatan
Indomaret
Quickshop
FreshStop
OK Grocer
Pick n Pay Express
Adnoc Oasis
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Convenience Store Retailing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Convenience Store Retailing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Convenience Store Retailing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Convenience Store Retailing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Convenience Store Retailing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Convenience Store Retailing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Convenience Store Retailing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Retailing Food
2.3 Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Convenience Store Retailing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential
2.4.2 Office Buildings
2.4.3 School
2.4.4 Transportation Hub
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Convenience Store Retailing by Players
3.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Convenience Store Retailing by Regions
4.1 Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Convenience Store Retailing by Countries
7.2 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Convenience Store Retailing by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Forecast
10.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Convenience Store Retailing Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 7-Eleven
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.1.3 7-Eleven Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 7-Eleven News
11.2 Oxxo
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.2.3 Oxxo Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Oxxo News
11.3 Pyaterochka
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.3.3 Pyaterochka Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Pyaterochka News
11.4 Magnit
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.4.3 Magnit Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Magnit News
11.5 FamilyMart
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.5.3 FamilyMart Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 FamilyMart News
11.6 Lawson
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.6.3 Lawson Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Lawson News
11.7 Shell
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.7.3 Shell Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Shell News
11.8 Circle K
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.8.3 Circle K Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Circle K News
11.9 Spar
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.9.3 Spar Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Spar News
11.10 USmile
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Convenience Store Retailing Product Offered
11.10.3 USmile Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 USmile News
11.11 Carrefour SA
11.12 The Co-op Group (Food)
11.13 Tesco Express
11.14 Speedway
11.15 Ampm
11.16 Americanas Express
11.17 Sainsbury`s Local
11.18 Love’s
11.19 Casey’s General Stores
11.20 Dixy
11.21 Yellow
11.22 Lulu Express
11.23 Easy Joy
11.24 GS25
11.25 Zoom
11.26 Meiyijia
11.27 Alonit
11.28 Alfa
11.29 Lewiatan
11.30 Indomaret
11.31 Quickshop
11.32 FreshStop
11.33 OK Grocer
11.34 Pick n Pay Express
11.35 Adnoc Oasis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
