GLOBAL CORPORATE WELLNESS MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT | OPTUM, SODEXO, JLT AUSTRALIA, TROTTER WELLNESS, PROVANTHEALTH, BUPAWELLNESS

The Global Corporate Wellness Market is expected to reach USD 84.67 billion by 2025 , from USD 50.20 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% forecast to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: Corporate Wellness Market

Some of the major players operating in the global corporate wellness market are Optum, Inc. (United Health Group), Sodexo, JLT Australia (RecovreGroup), Trotter Wellness, ProvantHealth (Hooper Holmes, Inc.), BupaWellness Pty Ltd (BupaGroup), FitLinxx, Corporate Wellness Solutions, SOL Wellness, ComPsych Corporation, ConneXions Asia, CC Group, Truworth Wellness, EXOS, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Central Corporate Wellness, TruworthWellness, CXA Group Pte.Limited, Marino Wellness , Wellness Corporate Solutions , Premise Health , TotalWellness.

Key Segmentation: Corporate Wellness Market

By Service (Weight Management, Health Risk Assessments (Hras), Health Screening, Nutrition, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Other Services, Vaccinations, Stress Management, Diabetes Management), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Corporate Wellness Market

Corporate Wellness Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Corporate Wellness Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Corporate Wellness Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Corporate Wellness Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Corporate Wellness Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Corporate Wellness

Global Corporate Wellness Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

