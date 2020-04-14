Global Corrugated Plastic Market by Key Driver, Challenges and Opportunities 2026

This report researches the worldwide Corrugated Plastic market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Corrugated Plastic breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Corrugated plastic is usually made from polypropylene which is capable of being recycled. Fluted (corrugated) Polypropylene (PP) sheet, a polyolefin product, is a lightweight, material known for its versatility across many industries and applications. Fluted PP is used in Graphic Arts, Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive and Industrial markets. Common applications include signage, trade show and retail display, binding/stationary, crates, as separators or liners in packaging, vehicle trunk liners, and more. Sturdy, reusable, recyclable, returnable, waterproof fluted polypropylene shipping containers are superior to corrugated paper. Polypropylene offers good resistance to chemical or acid attacks and has low moisture absorption and superior electrical insulation.
Global Corrugated Plastic market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Corrugated Plastic.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Corrugated Plastic capacity, production, value, price and market share of Corrugated Plastic in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Coroplast (Inteplast Group)
Primex Plastics
Karton
SIMONA
DS Smith
Distriplast
Sangeeta Group
Northern Ireland Plastics
Zibo Kelida Plastic
Tah Hsin Industrial
Twinplast
Plastflute
Creabuild
Corex Plastics
Corrugated Plastic Breakdown Data by Type
Polypropylene Type
Polyethylene Type
Others
Corrugated Plastic Breakdown Data by Application
Graphic Arts and Signage
Packaging and Storage
Agriculture
Automotive
Building and Construction
Others
Corrugated Plastic Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Corrugated Plastic Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Corrugated Plastic capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Corrugated Plastic manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corrugated Plastic :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
