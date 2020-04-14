Global Cotton Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2024

The global cotton consumption has expanded at a CAGR of 3.1% and expected to grow further during 2019-2024. China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are the largest cotton consumers in the world, accounting for more than 65% of global consumption.

For many years, China and India have been the major markets for cotton consumption. However, in recent years, cotton consumption has increased dramatically in Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Scope of the Report

Cotton is a crop that is majorly used in textile industries. It is a perennial crop that is harvested in moderate rainfall and during a frost-free period with plenty of sunshine. Cotton is a leading cash crop in the US and is a labor-intensive farm crop. It is somewhat salt- and drought-tolerant, which makes it an attractive crop for the arid and semi-arid regions. However, the major problem with the cotton crop is its pest control, extensive farming, and labor requirement.

Key Market Trends

US dominates the global exports

The US accounts for 36% of global cotton exports. Global cotton exports were worth USD 52.77 billion in the year 2016, which was a decline of 6.4% from the year 2015. China is the largest exporter of cotton in the world and it exported USD 14.96 billion worth of cotton in the year 2016. Some of the significant cotton producing countries are China, India, Pakistan, and the US.

Asia dominates the global production

China and India together hold a share of 46% in global cotton production followed by the US. The global cotton production is expected to grow at a slower pace than consumption during the forecast period due to the falling price trend in the international market. China leads the global production and exports market. In the US, most of the cotton produced is exported due to the less developed textile industry in the country. Asia-Pacific dominates the global production but most of the cotton produced is domestically consumed. China holds the largest market share of 29% of the world cotton production and around 49% of the milled cotton used in the country. Similarly, in India, the dominance of textile sector prevails, as it consumes most of the cotton produced in the country.

