Global Denim Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Denim market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 21760 million by 2025, from $ 18280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Denim business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Denim market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Denim value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Light Denim
Medium Denim
Heavy Denim
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Vicunha
Black Peony
Canatiba
Arvind
Aarvee
Isko
Weiqiao Textile
Nandan Denim
Partap Group
Santana Textiles
Sangam
Suryalakshmi
Oswal Denims
Orta Anadolu
Raymond UCO
Etco Denim
Artistic Fabric
Bhaskar
Jindal Worldwide
Xinlan Group
Shandong Wantai
KG Denim
Suyin
Cone Denim
Weifang Lantian
Foshan Seazon
Bafang Fabric
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Denim consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Denim market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Denim manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Denim with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Denim submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Denim Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Denim Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Denim Segment by Type
2.2.1 Light Denim
2.2.2 Medium Denim
2.2.3 Heavy Denim
2.3 Denim Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Denim Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Denim Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Denim Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Denim Segment by Application
2.4.1 Jeans
2.4.2 Shirt
2.4.3 Jacket
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Denim Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Denim Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Denim Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Denim Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Denim by Company
3.1 Global Denim Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Denim Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Denim Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Denim Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Denim Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Denim Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Denim Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Denim Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Denim Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Denim Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Denim by Regions
4.1 Denim by Regions
4.2 Americas Denim Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Denim Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Denim Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Denim Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Denim Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Denim Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Denim Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Denim Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Denim Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Denim Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Denim Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Denim Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Denim Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Denim Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Denim by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Denim Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Denim Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Denim Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Denim Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Denim by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Denim Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Denim Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Denim Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Denim Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Denim Distributors
10.3 Denim Customer
11 Global Denim Market Forecast
11.1 Global Denim Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Denim Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Denim Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Denim Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Denim Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Denim Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Vicunha
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Denim Product Offered
12.1.3 Vicunha Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Vicunha Latest Developments
12.2 Black Peony
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Denim Product Offered
12.2.3 Black Peony Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Black Peony Latest Developments
12.3 Canatiba
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Denim Product Offered
12.3.3 Canatiba Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Canatiba Latest Developments
12.4 Arvind
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Denim Product Offered
12.4.3 Arvind Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Arvind Latest Developments
12.5 Aarvee
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Denim Product Offered
12.5.3 Aarvee Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Aarvee Latest Developments
12.6 Isko
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Denim Product Offered
12.6.3 Isko Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Isko Latest Developments
12.7 Weiqiao Textile
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Denim Product Offered
12.7.3 Weiqiao Textile Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Weiqiao Textile Latest Developments
12.8 Nandan Denim
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Denim Product Offered
12.8.3 Nandan Denim Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Nandan Denim Latest Developments
12.9 Partap Group
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Denim Product Offered
12.9.3 Partap Group Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Partap Group Latest Developments
12.10 Santana Textiles
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Denim Product Offered
12.10.3 Santana Textiles Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Santana Textiles Latest Developments
12.11 Sangam
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Denim Product Offered
12.11.3 Sangam Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Sangam Latest Developments
12.12 Suryalakshmi
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Denim Product Offered
12.12.3 Suryalakshmi Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Suryalakshmi Latest Developments
12.13 Oswal Denims
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Denim Product Offered
12.13.3 Oswal Denims Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Oswal Denims Latest Developments
12.14 Orta Anadolu
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Denim Product Offered
12.14.3 Orta Anadolu Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Orta Anadolu Latest Developments
12.15 Raymond UCO
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Denim Product Offered
12.15.3 Raymond UCO Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Raymond UCO Latest Developments
12.16 Etco Denim
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Denim Product Offered
12.16.3 Etco Denim Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Etco Denim Latest Developments
12.17 Artistic Fabric
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Denim Product Offered
12.17.3 Artistic Fabric Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Artistic Fabric Latest Developments
12.18 Bhaskar
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Denim Product Offered
12.18.3 Bhaskar Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Bhaskar Latest Developments
12.19 Jindal Worldwide
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Denim Product Offered
12.19.3 Jindal Worldwide Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Jindal Worldwide Latest Developments
12.20 Xinlan Group
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Denim Product Offered
12.20.3 Xinlan Group Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Xinlan Group Latest Developments
12.21 Shandong Wantai
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Denim Product Offered
12.21.3 Shandong Wantai Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Shandong Wantai Latest Developments
12.22 KG Denim
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Denim Product Offered
12.22.3 KG Denim Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 KG Denim Latest Developments
12.23 Suyin
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Denim Product Offered
12.23.3 Suyin Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Suyin Latest Developments
12.24 Cone Denim
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Denim Product Offered
12.24.3 Cone Denim Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Cone Denim Latest Developments
12.25 Weifang Lantian
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Denim Product Offered
12.25.3 Weifang Lantian Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 Weifang Lantian Latest Developments
12.26 Foshan Seazon
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Denim Product Offered
12.26.3 Foshan Seazon Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Foshan Seazon Latest Developments
12.27 Bafang Fabric
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 Denim Product Offered
12.27.3 Bafang Fabric Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 Bafang Fabric Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
