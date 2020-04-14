Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets,the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market is expected to grow from USD 2.97 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.07 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period from 2020-2026.The North America region dominated the global DTaP vaccine market with a market share of 39.56%in 2018. However the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period.

“Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market by Product Type (Daptacel, Infanrix, Kinrix, Pediarix, Others), Disease Type, End User, Regions”, and Global Forecast 2020-2026.

Major players in the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccinemarket are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Merch Sharp &Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca, and Emergent Biosolution Inc. among others. Witnessing the potential of vaccines the regulatory bodies are progressively granting the approvals for the for the DTaP vaccines. For istance in 2017, US FDA granted its stamp of approval for the Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Absorbed and Inactivated Poliovirus, or DTaP-IPV.

The product type segment consists of Daptacel, Infanrix, Kinrix, Pediarix, Pentacel, and Quaracel. Kinrix is a combined diphtheria toxoid, tetanus toxoid, acellular pertussis and inactivated poliomyelitis vaccine (DTaP-IPV). Clinical trials have shown Kinrix to be immunogenic in 4-6-year-old children, with a safety profile comparable with that of separate DTaP and IPV vaccination. As a result the Kinrix segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.89% over the forecast period. Disease type is segmented into diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. The pertussis segment led the global DTaP vaccine market with a market share of 48.73% in 2018. Growing incidence of childhood pertussis was the primary driving factor behind this increased market share.The end user segment is divided into hospitals, clinics and vaccination centers. There has been global push for bringing more and more children under the vaccination umbrella. World Bank, local governments along with CSR foundations taking forward this cause. Thus, the vaccination centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAG of 8.98% over the forecast period.

Even though the factors such asgrowing demand for DTaP vaccine, rising Incidences of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis as well as rising awareness pertaining the advantages of inoculation are driving the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market, the scattered incidences of vaccines causing injuries and stringent regulatory approval process are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

