Global facial recognition market Competitive Scenario and Challenges | focusing on Top Companies like NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto

Global facial recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising demand for surveillance systems for enhancing safety and security
What are the major market growth drivers?
Government initiatives are expected to contribute in driving the market growth
Increasing demand for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security is increasing the adoption of facial recognition systems
Increasing adoption of facial recognition in consumer electronics are fueling the market growth
Mandatory regulations imposed by government for the adoption of technology is driving the market growth
Key Segmentation: Facial recognition Market
By Technology (2D and 3D Face Recognition, Facial Analyst), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Homeland Security, Criminal Investigation, ID Management, Physical Security, Intelligent Signage, Web Application, Business Intelligence, Photo Indexing and Sorting), End Users (Government & Transportation, Military & Defense, BSFI, Retail, Hospitality), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Key Market Competitors: Facial recognition Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facial recognition market are NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Animetrics, Crunchbase Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., FaceFirst
Key Developments in the Market:
In July 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released a Request for Proposal for an Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) to be used by police officers across the country. Facial recognition system will help police to find missing people, unidentified dead bodies and to recognize criminals
In June 2019, Vuzix Blade and NNTC Digital will combine their techniques to assist law enforcement in Dubai. The idea is to fuse intelligent glasses to capture criminals with a facial recognition system. These glasses need no web link; each pair of glasses comes with a portable server. This partnership will help in enhancement of the product and will increase the grow
