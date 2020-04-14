Global Fiber Cement Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2024

The market for fiber cement is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors which are driving the market is the increasing demand for energy efficient buildings. However, the threat of substitutes like vinyl & wood siding is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The sliding segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Increasing awareness in emerging economies is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Europe dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Sliding Application

– Siding is a major application of fiber cement market. The demand is expected to increase during the forecasted period, in response to its superior intrinsic properties.

– Fiber cement is increasingly being popular in both commercial and residential sectors because of the high durability and low maintenance costs associated with it, when compared to wood or vinyl siding. Fiber cement helps in making buildings energy efficient, as insulation made from it can reduce the electricity consumption.

– Fiber cement siding is increasingly used by residential sector in dry weather regions such as China, India, Japan, etc., where wood and masonite were dominant.

– Also, the government targets for the number of energy efficient and green buildings in Europe and United States, are also driving the market.

– Therefore, low maintenance, high durability, and low initial costs are the factors which would increase the demand during the forecasted period.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. Germany is the largest economy in Europe, and the fifth largest, globally. The public consumption rate has increased by 0.5%, which is expected to drive the growth. Germany has the largest construction industry in Europe. The construction sector in Germany accounts for nearly 3.3% of the GDP. In 2018, Germany spent almost 10% of its annual GDP (around EUR 298 billion) into construction projects. The residential construction segment is expected to have a moderately high growth. According to The Federal Statistics Office, permits were issued for 72,335 new residential buildings and approval was given for 12,454 existing buildings. The construction market in the region has been growing slowly, mainly driven by the increasing new residential construction activities. It is also expected that, various developed countries in EU would spend more on the public infrastructure, and there would be an increase in investments through public-private partnerships at municipal level. These factors are estimated to boost the demand for fiber cement in Germany, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global fiber cement market is fragmented with major companies including Toray Industries Inc., Zykron, James Hardie Building Products Inc., Plycem, and Etex Group.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient Buildings

4.1.2 Increasing Regulations on the Usage of Asbestos

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Threat of Substitutes like Vinyl & Wood Siding

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Portland Cement

5.1.2 Silica

5.1.3 Cellulosic Fiber

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Siding

5.2.2 Roofing

5.2.3 Cladding

5.2.4 Molding & Trimming

5.2.5 Other Types

5.3 End-use Sector

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Non-residential

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 James Hardie Building Products Inc.

6.4.2 Zykron

6.4.3 Plycem

6.4.4 Etex Group

6.4.5 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.6 Cembrit Holding

6.4.7 Nichiha Corporation

6.4.8 The Siam Fibre-Cement Company Ltd

6.4.9 CSR Ltd

6.4.10 Building Materials Corporation of America

6.4.11 TPI Polene Public Company Ltd

6.4.12 Mahaphant Fibre Cement Public Company Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Awareness in Emerging Economies

