Global High Performance Alloys Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from USD 8.54 Billion in 2018 to USD 12.57 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period from 2020-2026.The North America region led the global high performance alloys market with a 41.93% share of market revenue in 2018. However the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period.

High Performance Alloys Market by Alloy Type (Wrought, Cast), Product Type, Alloying Element, Application, Regions, and Global Forecast 2020-2026.

Major players in the global high performance alloys market are Aperam SA, Alcoa Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Carpenter Technology, Haynes International Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Outokumpu, Precision Castparts Corporation, Timken Company, VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, and RTI International Metals among others.High performance titanium alloys are being widely utilized for the innovative applications such as 3D printing. For instance GE Additives in 2018, announced the launch of Arcam EBM Spectra metal additive manufacturing system. This new equipment is specifically built for processing and printing typically challenging metal materials such as titanium aluminide (TiAl).

The alloy type segment includes wrought and cast. Based on the factors such as high ductility, malleability, high stiffness as well as superior corrosion resistance properties of high performance properties, the wrought alloy segment dominated to the global high performance alloys market with a market share of 64.29% in 2018.Product type segment is divided into non-ferrous alloys, refractory alloys and others. Growing utilization of non-ferrous high performance alloys such as aluminum in the aerospace industry led the non-ferrous segment to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 7.02% over the forecast period. The alloying element segment is categorized into aluminum, titanium, magnesium, and others. Aluminum alloys have emerged as the alloy of choice due to their excellent lightweight, cost effective and mechanical properties. Thus growing demand for the lightweight fuel efficient cars and aircrafts led the aluminum alloying element segment to lead the global market with a market share of 42.84% in 2018. The application segment is fragmented into aerospace, industrial, automotive, oil & gas, electronics & electrical, and others. Due to the worldwide growth of aviation sector and rising demand for the fuel efficient aircrafts, the aerospace segment emerged as the leader in the global high performance alloys market with a market share of 56.02% in 2020.

Even though the factors such as rising utilization of high performance alloys in the automotive industry as well as growth of aerospace industry are driving the global high performance alloys market. The volatility in the raw material prices coupled with high initial capital requirement are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

