Global Home Textile Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Home Textile market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 167070 million by 2025, from $ 147790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Home Textile business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Textile market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4244301
This study considers the Home Textile value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Bedding
Curtain & Blind
Carpet
Towel
Kitchen Linen
Blanket
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Family Used
Commercial Used
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Shaw Industries
Mendale Home Textile
Mohawk
Springs Global
Sunvim
Welspun India Ltd
Fuanna
Luolai Home Textile
Shuixing Home Textile
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Zucchi
Veken Elite
GHCL
Loftex
Shandong Weiqiao
Evezary
Sheridan
Beyond Home Textile
American Textile
Violet Home Textile
Dohia
Tevel
Franco Manufacturing
Yunus
WestPoint Home
Lucky Textile
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Home Textile consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Home Textile market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Home Textile manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Home Textile with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Home Textile submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-home-textile-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Home Textile Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Home Textile Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Home Textile Segment by Type
2.2.1 Bedding
2.2.2 Curtain & Blind
2.2.3 Carpet
2.2.4 Towel
2.2.5 Kitchen Linen
2.2.6 Blanket
2.3 Home Textile Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Home Textile Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Home Textile Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Home Textile Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Home Textile Segment by Application
2.4.1 Family Used
2.4.2 Commercial Used
2.5 Home Textile Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Home Textile Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Home Textile Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Home Textile Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Home Textile by Company
3.1 Global Home Textile Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Home Textile Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Home Textile Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Home Textile Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Home Textile Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Home Textile Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Home Textile Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Home Textile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Home Textile Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Home Textile Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Home Textile by Regions
4.1 Home Textile by Regions
4.2 Americas Home Textile Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Home Textile Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Home Textile Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Home Textile Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Home Textile Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Home Textile Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Home Textile Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Home Textile Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Home Textile Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Home Textile Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Home Textile Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Home Textile Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Home Textile Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Home Textile by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Home Textile Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Home Textile Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Home Textile Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Home Textile Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Home Textile by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Home Textile Distributors
10.3 Home Textile Customer
11 Global Home Textile Market Forecast
11.1 Global Home Textile Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Home Textile Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Home Textile Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Home Textile Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Home Textile Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Home Textile Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Shaw Industries
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.1.3 Shaw Industries Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Shaw Industries Latest Developments
12.2 Mendale Home Textile
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.2.3 Mendale Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Mendale Home Textile Latest Developments
12.3 Mohawk
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.3.3 Mohawk Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Mohawk Latest Developments
12.4 Springs Global
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.4.3 Springs Global Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Springs Global Latest Developments
12.5 Sunvim
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.5.3 Sunvim Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Sunvim Latest Developments
12.6 Welspun India Ltd
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.6.3 Welspun India Ltd Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Welspun India Ltd Latest Developments
12.7 Fuanna
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.7.3 Fuanna Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Fuanna Latest Developments
12.8 Luolai Home Textile
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.8.3 Luolai Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Luolai Home Textile Latest Developments
12.9 Shuixing Home Textile
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.9.3 Shuixing Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Shuixing Home Textile Latest Developments
12.10 Ralph Lauren Corporation
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.10.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Latest Developments
12.11 Zucchi
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.11.3 Zucchi Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Zucchi Latest Developments
12.12 Veken Elite
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.12.3 Veken Elite Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Veken Elite Latest Developments
12.13 GHCL
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.13.3 GHCL Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 GHCL Latest Developments
12.14 Loftex
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.14.3 Loftex Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Loftex Latest Developments
12.15 Shandong Weiqiao
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.15.3 Shandong Weiqiao Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Shandong Weiqiao Latest Developments
12.16 Evezary
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.16.3 Evezary Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Evezary Latest Developments
12.17 Sheridan
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.17.3 Sheridan Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Sheridan Latest Developments
12.18 Beyond Home Textile
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.18.3 Beyond Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Beyond Home Textile Latest Developments
12.19 American Textile
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.19.3 American Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 American Textile Latest Developments
12.20 Violet Home Textile
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.20.3 Violet Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Violet Home Textile Latest Developments
12.21 Dohia
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.21.3 Dohia Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Dohia Latest Developments
12.22 Tevel
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.22.3 Tevel Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Tevel Latest Developments
12.23 Franco Manufacturing
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.23.3 Franco Manufacturing Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Franco Manufacturing Latest Developments
12.24 Yunus
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.24.3 Yunus Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Yunus Latest Developments
12.25 WestPoint Home
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.25.3 WestPoint Home Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 WestPoint Home Latest Developments
12.26 Lucky Textile
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Home Textile Product Offered
12.26.3 Lucky Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Lucky Textile Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4244301
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
- Office Furniture Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - April 14, 2020
- Global Motorcycle Apparel Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025 - April 14, 2020
- Baby Stroller and Pram Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025 - April 14, 2020