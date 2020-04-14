GLOBAL HYPER-CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). As HCI solutions are increasingly capable of operating business-critical workloads while reducing data-center complexity and promoting affordability, the HCI market is expected to expand its share across the overall converged market.

– Increasing demand from various application leads to the growing efficiency of IT infrastructure, is eventually boosting the demand of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market during the forecast period.

– Hyper-converged infrastructure systems allow organizations to keep data safe in their on-premises data centers, and provide multiple data protection features such as snapshots, replication, and encryption, which will fuel the demand of market across various organizations.

– Hypervisors play an important role during the deployment of any virtualization is having a limited choice as the hypervisors offered are vendor-dependent and may restrict the adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure solutions.

Scope of the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Report

Hyperconvergence is an IT framework that combines storage, computing, and networking into a single system in an effort to reduce data center complexity and increase scalability. This simplified solution uses software and x86 servers to replace expensive, purpose-built hardware thereby decreasing the data center complexity along with the increasing scalability. Enterprises are modernizing their data-center with best-in-class hyper-converged infrastructure designed for data-intensive and mission-critical workloads.

Key Market Trends

Large Enterprises is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– Converged infrastructure involves a preconfigured package of software and hardware in a single system for simplified management, where the compute, storage, and networking components are discrete and can be separated. In a hyper-converged environment, the components can not be separated, here the software-defined elements are implemented virtually, with seamless integration into the hypervisor environment. This allows organizations to easily expand capacity by deploying additional modules.

– HCI solutions are increasingly emerging as the ideal alternative to public cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS as these systems are simple to manage and help reduce the costs associated with traditional data center systems. HCI brings cloud-like flexibility to on-premises data centers, which is prompting many cloud service providers to implement HCI systems in their cloud.

North America Region is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– North America region is expected to account for a significant growth with the US and Canada anticipated to drive the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market in North America owing to a large number of established key players across the region such as Nutanix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell, VMware Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others.

– Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth potential in the coming future. Additionally, the growth of the market is also attributable to the increasing use of virtualization across various industry verticals. Furthermore, the market is also largely driven by the growing requirement of data protection and disaster recovery.

– Further, the economies of the countries in this region comprise a better infrastructure and hence can provide better internet penetration. This helps in faster implementation of new technologies, in turn, driving the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market.

Competitive Landscape

The hyper-converged infrastructure market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the infrastructure services across the cloud platform, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– July 2019 – Cisco and Acacia Communications have entered into a definitive agreement under which Cisco has agreed to acquire Acacia. An existing Cisco supplier, Acacia designs and manufactures high-speed, optical interconnect technologies that allow webscale companies, service providers, and data center operators to meet the fast-growing consumer demands for data.

– June 2019 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has continued the expansion of its hybrid cloud portfolio with enhanced automation, more choice, workload-optimized solutions, and a consistent experience across clouds. These updates include extending AI-driven operations and composability across its portfolio, adding new workload-optimized infrastructure, and expanding the choice of clouds through new partnerships with Google Cloud and Equinix.

Companies Mentioned:

– Nutanix Inc.

– Dell Inc.

– VMware Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– Cisco System Inc.

– Oracle Corp.

– Microsoft Corp.

– NetApp Inc.

– IBM Corp. (Red Hat Inc.)

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– StarWind Software Inc.

– Datacore Software Corp

– Maxta Inc.

– Pivot3 Inc.

