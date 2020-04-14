Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2026

Individual Quick Freezing is a freezing method used in food processing industry. Products commonly frozen with IQF technologies are typically smaller pieces of food products and can range from all types of berries, fruits and vegetables diced or sliced, seafood such as shrimps and small fish, meat, poultry and even pasta, cheese and grains. Products that have been subjected to IQF are referred to as Individually Quick Frozen or IQF’d

The mechanical IQF segment accounted for the larger market share in 2017. Mechanical IQF is most frequently used by food manufacturers for chilling, frosting, and freezing food products. Mechanical IQF involves a standard mechanical refrigeration cycle, which uses commonly used refrigerating agents such as carbon dioxide or ammonia. Mechanical IQF is now loaded with the latest design and intelligent system control to provide the best food safety, low maintenance, and energy efficiency.

The North American region is projected to hold the largest market share, followed by the European region, in 2023. The North American region is projected to be the fastest-growing individual quick freezing market in the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers of IQF equipment in the region and increase in the consumption of frozen food products among the consumers.

The global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Marel

JBT

GEA

Linde Group

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Liquide

Messer Group

Patkol

Octofrost Group

Cryogenic Systems Equipment

Starfrost

Scanico

Market size by Product

By Technology

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

By Equipment Type

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others

Market size by End User

Fruits & vegetables

Seafood

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Convenience food

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

