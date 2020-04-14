Global Legal Document Management Software Market 2020: Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts 2025

This report focuses on the global Legal Document Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Legal Document Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Legal Document Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Logikcull

Clio

MyCase

Elite

DocStar

AbacusNext

CosmoLex

Leap

Quill

Orion

CVISION Technologies

MaxxVault

LexisNexis

Hoxro

Ademero

Timeslice

Prevail

ProLaw

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Firms & Attorneys

Court

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Document Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Law Firms & Attorneys

1.5.3 Court

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Legal Document Management Software Market Size

2.2 Legal Document Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Legal Document Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Legal Document Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Legal Document Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Legal Document Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Legal Document Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Logikcull

12.1.1 Logikcull Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Logikcull Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Logikcull Recent Development

12.2 Clio

12.2.1 Clio Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Clio Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Clio Recent Development

12.3 MyCase

12.3.1 MyCase Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 MyCase Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 MyCase Recent Development

12.4 Elite

12.4.1 Elite Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Elite Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Elite Recent Development

12.5 DocStar

12.5.1 DocStar Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 DocStar Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 DocStar Recent Development

12.6 AbacusNext

12.6.1 AbacusNext Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 AbacusNext Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 AbacusNext Recent Development

12.7 CosmoLex

12.7.1 CosmoLex Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 CosmoLex Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 CosmoLex Recent Development

12.8 Leap

12.8.1 Leap Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Leap Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Leap Recent Development

12.9 Quill

12.9.1 Quill Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Quill Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Quill Recent Development

12.10 Orion

12.10.1 Orion Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Orion Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Orion Recent Development

12.11 CVISION Technologies

12.12 MaxxVault

12.13 LexisNexis

12.14 Hoxro

12.15 Ademero

12.16 Timeslice

12.17 Prevail

12.18 ProLaw

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

