Global Legal Document Management Software Market 2020: Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts 2025

This report focuses on the global Legal Document Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Legal Document Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Legal Document Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Logikcull
Clio
MyCase
Elite
DocStar
AbacusNext
CosmoLex
Leap
Quill
Orion
CVISION Technologies
MaxxVault
LexisNexis
Hoxro
Ademero
Timeslice
Prevail
ProLaw
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Law Firms & Attorneys
Court
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Document Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Law Firms & Attorneys
1.5.3 Court
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Legal Document Management Software Market Size
2.2 Legal Document Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Legal Document Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Legal Document Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Legal Document Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Legal Document Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Legal Document Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Legal Document Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Legal Document Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Legal Document Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Logikcull
12.1.1 Logikcull Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Logikcull Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Logikcull Recent Development
12.2 Clio
12.2.1 Clio Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Clio Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Clio Recent Development
12.3 MyCase
12.3.1 MyCase Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 MyCase Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 MyCase Recent Development
12.4 Elite
12.4.1 Elite Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Elite Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Elite Recent Development
12.5 DocStar
12.5.1 DocStar Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 DocStar Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 DocStar Recent Development
12.6 AbacusNext
12.6.1 AbacusNext Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 AbacusNext Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 AbacusNext Recent Development
12.7 CosmoLex
12.7.1 CosmoLex Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 CosmoLex Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CosmoLex Recent Development
12.8 Leap
12.8.1 Leap Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Leap Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Leap Recent Development
12.9 Quill
12.9.1 Quill Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Quill Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Quill Recent Development
12.10 Orion
12.10.1 Orion Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Legal Document Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Orion Revenue in Legal Document Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Orion Recent Development
12.11 CVISION Technologies
12.12 MaxxVault
12.13 LexisNexis
12.14 Hoxro
12.15 Ademero
12.16 Timeslice
12.17 Prevail
12.18 ProLaw
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
