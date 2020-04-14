Global Loss Resistance Syringe Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth on Back of Augmenting Demand and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Loss of Resistance Syringes are low friction syringes designed specifically to facilitate successful location of the epidural space, so as to carry out epidural procedures aimed at pain management. The plungers of the syringe offers low and consistent frictional movement in order to be effective in providing excellent sensitivity for detection of epidural space. Presence of graduated barrel in the syringe marks degree of plunger advancement. Facilitated with standard Luer slip connection to epidural needles, loss of resistance syringes can be used with both techniques – air and saline. In global market, loss of resistance syringes find major application in clinics associated with chronic pain treatment. Loss of resistance syringes also come with a cost-effective and convenient epidural procedure pack, that contain all the essential components required to perform an epidural procedure.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25237



In loss of resistance syringe market, manufacturers of these syringes have made huge capital investment. These devices have made major modifications over the years as a result of constant improvement over the years since its first inception by Dogliotti in 1933. However, the market of loss of resistance syringe is challenged majorly by techniques of choice either saline or air for detection. The loss of resistance syringe market is dominated by the loss of resistance syringes such as the Episure® Autodetect and the Epimatic®. These loss of resistance syringes are designed with superior grip during the process of injection especially for identification of the epidural space either through saline, air and manual technique.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries.

The global Loss of Resistance Syringe Market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, application and end user

On the basis of product type, the Global Loss of Resistance Syringe market is segmented into:

Glass

Plastic

On the basis of modality type, the Global Loss of Resistance Syringe market is segmented into:

Single Use

Reusable

On the basis of application type, the Global Loss of Resistance Syringe market is segmented into:

Anesthesia

Genera Surgery

Urology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedics

On the basis of end user, the global Loss of Resistance Syringe is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

With increasing applications of anesthesia for pain management in various therapeutic applications, demand for loss of resistance syringes are also increasing. The global loss of resistance syringe market is expected a project a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. There are many advantages of performing epidural anesthesia involving loss of resistance syringes. It’s a much preferred choice amongst epidural specialized anesthetists as it is easy to perform (although it takes some practice in comparison to spinal anesthesia), reliable and safe. Globally, advancements in new and cutting-edge technology in epidural techniques and upsurge in the number of operative cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries are increasing loss of resistance syringe demand. Still, the market of loss of resistance syringe is challenged by few pitfalls such as prolonged labor during pregnancy, maternal exhaustion during labor, pre-eclampsia and others. The new and advanced epidural loss of resistance syringes negate exceptionally alleviated labor pain, with less pressures on the spinal nerves. With developments in loss of resistance syringes like consistent feel and smooth plunger action, this pain relief can be accomplished, ideally without compromising to control movement in any piece of the body.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25237

On the basis of region, the global loss of resistance syringe market can be segmented into five key geographies: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global loss of resistance syringe market with largest revenue share. The region’s dominance is attributed majorly due to the growing geriatric population. Europe which invests aggressively in healthcare, is also expected to contribute significantly to the loss of resistance syringe market share. High rate of adaptation towards epidural procedures in hospital and ambulatory surgical centers across Europe can be anticipated to push the loss of resistance syringe growth in the region. From Asia pacific, China and India, are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, whereas Brazil and Mexico from Latin America are also anticipated to contribute significantly to the loss of resistance syringe market. The key factor to the regions market growth in loss of resistance syringe is mainly due to rise in healthcare awareness amongst the people and augmented disposable income. MEA is expected to grow at an average rate (in the usage of loss of resistance syringe) in the forecast period.

Some of the market players in Loss of Resistance Syringe globally include ,

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Halyard Worldwide, Inc.

ISPG Inc

Smiths Group Plc

B. Braun Medical Inc

Ambu A/S. Busse Hospital Disposables

Integra LifeSciences

Medline Industries, Inc.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25237