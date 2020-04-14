Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is expected to grow from USD 31.22 Billion in 2018 to USD 48.25 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2020-2026.Europe region is dominating the market due to harsh weather condition in the region which is expected to drive the market growth in the form of insulation agent. Also, market participants are carrying out research & development activities to produce bio based products, complying with environment protection regulations so as to increase product demand in the region.

Methylene DiphenylDiisocyanate (MDI) Market by End User Industry (Construction, Furniture and Interior, Electronics and Appliances, Automotive, Footwear and Others),Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2026.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407123/request-sample

Leaders in the industry include The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer Material Science, BASF SE, Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. and Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd among many others which are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focusing on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain the market share.For instance, in 2020, Shengxiang Polyurethane Polymer Material built a 15 kilo metric ton/year polyurethane flexible foam plant in Meishan, Sichuan province. This new production capacity, along with the growing demand for polyurethane, will maintain China’s position as the leader in the MDI market.

The end user industry segment is segmented into construction, furniture and interior, electronics and appliances, automotive, footwear and other end-user industries. The construction segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 30.10% in 2018. MDIs are highly used by building and construction industryin various household, commercial, and industrial applications.The application segment is segmented into rigid foam, flexible foam, coating, elastomer, adhesive and sealant and other applications. The rigid foam segment is dominating the market and valued aroundUSD 10.02 Billion in 2020. These foams are used in insulation and in manufacturing process of refrigerators and freezers, automotive and buildings.They have several significant environmental benefits, including increased energy efficiency and reduced project weight. Given the widespread use of rigid PU foam in construction, these savings are multiplying at an increasing rate, worldwide.

BROWSE COMPLETE REPORT AND TABLE OF CONTENTS : https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/methylene-diphenyl-diisocyanate-mdi-market-by-end-user-407123.html

Rising adoption of polyurethane foam for insulations has stimulated the growth. Growing number of isocyanate containing products use is also stimulating the growth of the market. Butstrict shipping rules and regulations for MDI may pose a major threat to the product. However, growing initiatives for expansion of MDI production capacity is likely to propel the growth of the market globallyin the coming years.

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

View Related Reports @

Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market 2020

Global Algae Products Market 2020

Global Coffee Pod and Capsule Market 2020

Global Essential Oils Market 2020