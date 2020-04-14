Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2020-2026

The market growth can be attributed to the reduction in operational costs and negligible upfront investments by MaaS end users, rising demand for MaaS from hospitals, universities, and remote regions and high investments by governments in microgrid infrastructure for improved resilience.

The market for software as a service is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

In 2018, the global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Eaton

Exelon

Nrg Energy

Pareto Energy

Spirae

Anbaric Transmission

Solarcity

Green Energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Grid Connected

Remote or Islanded

Market segment by Application, split into

Government & Education

Residential & Commercial

Industry

Military

Public Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

