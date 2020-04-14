Global Microplate Reader Market has been driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Increasing Geriatric Population in the forecast period of 2020-2026

This microplate reader market research report is assessed utilizing accurate and intelligent models. A group of energetic, dynamic and talented specialists and researchers take endeavors with full responsibility to give an outright market research report. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, this market research report is provided which cover many work areas. To get knowledge of all the major market factors, this market report is made transparent, wide-ranging and supreme in quality. Different components which are in charge of market development are analyzed clearly in this report.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in global microplate reader market are Molecular Devices, LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Promega Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc, Biochrom, BMG LABTECH GmbH, BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG, Dynex Technologies, High Technology, Inc, Hercuvan Lab Systems, Hudson Robotics, Lonza, Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co.,Ltd. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Drivers: Global Microplate Reader Market

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Geriatric Population

Restraint:

High Cost of Microplate Systems

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements of the Products

Strategic Initiatives by the Companies

Challenge:

Lack of skilled labour force

Product Launches

In January 2019, BioTek Instruments, Inc. launched New Epoch 2 Microplate Spectrophotometer which was launched for the performance of absorbance measurements i.e. scanning the wavelength up to 200-999 nm to accommodate nucleic acid, ELISA, Endotoxin, microbial growth etc. The launch was helpful in promoting cost efficiency, high performance, interaction of biomolecular cellular structure across various applications.

In January 2019, Hercuvan Lab Systems introduced new products such as the Nano Series and the Gene Series. The launch was helpful to provide the researchers with various solutions and products in the development of laboratories globally.

In June 2018, Molecular Devices, LLC introduce ABS Plus and SpectraMax ABS Absorbance Microplate Readers that helps in protein quantitation and Microbial health. The launch was successful in maintaining the flexibility of monochromatic based systems and for selecting the wavelength for every assay as to meet the needs of the researchers globally. This will enhance the product portfolio of the company in the market.

Segmentation: Global Microplate Reader Market

By Well System

(96 Wells, 384 Wells, 1536 Wells, Others),

Product Type

(Multi-Mode Microplate Readers, Automated ELISA Systems, Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems, Single-Mode Microplate Readers),

Application

(Protein and Nucleic Acid Detection, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Others),

End User

(Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital, Research and Academic Institutes, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tenders, Retail Sales),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

