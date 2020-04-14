GLOBAL MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK | EATON, BRIPCO (UK) LTD., CANNON TECHNOLOGIES LTD., COMMSCOPE, DELL, FLEXENCLOSURE AB,

This Modular Data Center market report is a great source of information about this industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and wide-ranging market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This Modular Data Center report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Modular Data Center market research report.

According to the latest research, global demand for the Modular Data Center Market is driven by reduction in capital expenditure of managing data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 19.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 160.38 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 30.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

If you are involved in the Modular Data Center industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Component (Functional Module Solutions, Services); Data Center Size (Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers); Tier Type (Tier 1 Data Centers, Tier 2 Data Centers, Tier 3 Data Centers, Tier 4 Data Centers); Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing), , Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rise in need & requirement for scalable & portable data center which are more energy efficient

Rise in need for quick & efficient deployable data centers among the business enterprise across the globe

Key Market Competitors: Modular Data Center Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in modular data center market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Eaton, BripCo (UK) ltd., Cannon Technologies Ltd., COMMSCOPE, Dell, Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Co., and Baselayer Technology, LLC and Taplytics Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Schneider Electric has launched power module for data center & modular data center which has been pre certified through Uptime Institute.

In September 2018, 9PXM UPS has been launched by Eaton which has been designed to give scalability & flexibility related to backup power for data center operator.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Modular Data Center Market

Modular Data Center Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Modular Data Center Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Modular Data Center Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Modular Data Center Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Modular Data Center Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Modular Data Center

Global Modular Data Center Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

To comprehend Global Modular Data Center market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Modular Data Center market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

