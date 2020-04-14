Global Motorcycle Apparel Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Motorcycle Apparel market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Motorcycle Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Motorcycle Apparel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Motorcycle Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Jackets
Pants
Shoes
Helmets
Gloves
Protector
Base Layers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Road Motorcycle Apparel
Off-road Motorcycle Apparel
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Klim
Safety Helmets MFG
Kido Sport
HJC
Chih-Tong
HANIL
Pengcheng Helmets
YOHE
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
Jiujiang Jiadeshi
Scoyco
Dragonrider
Moto-boy
Zhejiang Jixiang
Soaring
Yema
Duhan
Hehui Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Motorcycle Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Motorcycle Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Motorcycle Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Motorcycle Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Motorcycle Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Motorcycle Apparel Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Segment by Type
2.2.1 Jackets
2.2.2 Pants
2.2.3 Shoes
2.2.4 Helmets
2.2.5 Gloves
2.2.6 Protector
2.2.7 Base Layers
2.3 Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Motorcycle Apparel Segment by Application
2.4.1 Road Motorcycle Apparel
2.4.2 Off-road Motorcycle Apparel
2.5 Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Motorcycle Apparel by Company
3.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Motorcycle Apparel by Regions
4.1 Motorcycle Apparel by Regions
4.2 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Motorcycle Apparel by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Motorcycle Apparel Distributors
10.3 Motorcycle Apparel Customer
11 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Forecast
11.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Motorcycle Apparel Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Motorcycle Apparel Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Klim
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.1.3 Klim Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Klim Latest Developments
12.2 Safety Helmets MFG
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.2.3 Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Safety Helmets MFG Latest Developments
12.3 Kido Sport
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.3.3 Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Kido Sport Latest Developments
12.4 HJC
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.4.3 HJC Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 HJC Latest Developments
12.5 Chih-Tong
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.5.3 Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Chih-Tong Latest Developments
12.6 HANIL
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.6.3 HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 HANIL Latest Developments
12.7 Pengcheng Helmets
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.7.3 Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Pengcheng Helmets Latest Developments
12.8 YOHE
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.8.3 YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 YOHE Latest Developments
12.9 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.9.3 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Latest Developments
12.10 Jiujiang Jiadeshi
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.10.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Latest Developments
12.11 Scoyco
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.11.3 Scoyco Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Scoyco Latest Developments
12.12 Dragonrider
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.12.3 Dragonrider Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Dragonrider Latest Developments
12.13 Moto-boy
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.13.3 Moto-boy Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Moto-boy Latest Developments
12.14 Zhejiang Jixiang
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.14.3 Zhejiang Jixiang Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Zhejiang Jixiang Latest Developments
12.15 Soaring
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.15.3 Soaring Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Soaring Latest Developments
12.16 Yema
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.16.3 Yema Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Yema Latest Developments
12.17 Duhan
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.17.3 Duhan Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Duhan Latest Developments
12.18 Hehui Group
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered
12.18.3 Hehui Group Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Hehui Group Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
