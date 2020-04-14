Global Non-GMO Foods Market 2020 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

This report studies the global market size of Non-GMO Foods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Non-GMO Foods in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Non-GMO Foods market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Non-GMO means non-genetically modified organisms. GMOs (genetically modified organisms), are novel organisms created in a laboratory using genetic modification/engineering techniques. Scientists and consumer and environmental groups have cited many health and environmental risks with foods containing GMOs.

Recent years, more and more people relize that genetically modified foods have much more risk. One of the main problems with genetic engineering is that the process of inserting genes into the DNA of a food plant is random; scientists have no idea where the genes go. This can disrupt the functioning of other genes and create novel proteins that have never been in the food supply and could create toxins and allergens in foods.

Moreover, the government start emphasizing the Non-GMO food is more healthy for pubilc. This will drive the non-GMO food market growing fast.

In 2017, the global Non-GMO Foods market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-GMO Foods market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Non-GMO Foods include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Non-GMO Foods include

Amy’s Kitchen

Hain Celestial

Nature’s Path Foods

Organic Valley

Albert’s Organics

Beijing Green Yard Development

Chiquita Brands

Shanghai Food

Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company

United Natural Foods

Vert Living Natural Market

YMT Organic Farm

Market Size Split by Type

Cereals and grains

Liquor

Meat and poultry

Edible oil

Bakery

Market Size Split by Application

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Food specialist retailers

Convenience store

Online

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Non-GMO Foods market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Non-GMO Foods market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Non-GMO Foods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-GMO Foods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Non-GMO Foods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-GMO Foods are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Non-GMO Foods market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

