Global Pet Food Packaging Industry 2020: Size, Production, Consumption, Demand, Trends and 2024 Forecasts Analysis

The pet food packaging market was valued at USD 9.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.90 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.79% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Animal lovers are demanding the products, which are attractive, informative, and protective as any other food product. Moreover, FDA regulations for pet food products have improved over the years and are similar to human foods. Manufacturers are focusing on providing consumers want such as intelligent packaging for pet food. Thus the labeling of these pet food products is creating a positive outlook on pet food packaging market.

– The pet food packaging market is gaining traction due to factors such as growing adoption of a pet as a companion coupled with increasing awareness about maintaining pet’s health among the owners. The rising concerns about the health of pets are boosting the adoption of the spill-proof and advanced pet food packaging to maintain and quality of pet food packaging.

– The major constraint identified in the growth of the pet food packaging market is the issue with the regulatory system.

Scope of the Report

Pet food customers not only are looking for packaging that will keep their products fresh and long lasting but clean and free contamination. Rising concerns over their nutritional intake are leading to a rising in the manufacturing of a variety of pet food and boosting demand for advanced material for pet food packaging. The world’s largest pet food markets are in the United States, France, Japan, and Germany, accounting for over half of the sales in pet food.

Key Market Trends

Plastic Packaging Holds the Largest Share

– Plastic is one of the most widely used materials for packaging across various end-use industries. Plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and others are used extensively in pet food packaging market. The material offers high barrier, cost-efficient, temperature resistance, and durable packaging options.

– Further, plastics pouch demand will be bolstered by features that are inherently convenient for consumers, including zippered closure mechanisms and lightweight, as well as by reduced transportation costs due to their lightweight. Pouch growth will be strong in both dry and wet pet food.

– Additionally, the plastics tubs and cups will continue to supplant other packaging containers in wet food, growing in popularity due to peelable lids that are easier to open. In addition, the ability to package tubs and cups in multipacks for ease of handling will bolster growth.

– Moreover, in the United States, pet food expenditure is increasing because of the widespread demand for pet ownership. Advances in technology are making boarding, grooming, and training facilities more easily accessible to the owners. The United States is a pioneer in this market with increasing expenditures thereby driving the plastics pet food packaging market in the country.

United States to Hold the Largest Market Share

– Increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of private label store brands, and growing urbanization are some of the major driving forces propelling the growth of the North American pet food market.

– Further, the increase in the number of non-traditional households with no children, coupled with high levels of disposable income is boosting the per-capita pet expenditure for this market.

– Consequently, pet owners are willing to pay for more value-added products and resulting in a decline of economy pet food with people moving towards branded product offerings.

– According to the 2017-2018, National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households (about 85 million families) own a pet.

– Moreover, with the increasing penetration of e-commerce coupled with internet retailing is creating a market for pet stores to create Omni channels to grow. Thus all the reason is expected to be instrumental in driving the pet food packaging market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The pet food packaging market is highly fragmented and in the growth phase. Few of the key players in this market are Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Crown Holdings among others. With innovation in pet food products and rising competition in the pet food packaging market, manufacturers are opting for quality and sustainable packaging to attract more customers.

– May 2019 – Amcor launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable, the first packaging product made from the company’s revolutionary, more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film that came out last year. AmLite Ultra Recyclable is the latest addition to Amcor’s AmLite product line, which was created in 2015 to provide metal-free barrier packaging that significantly reduced the packaging’s carbon footprint.

– January 2018 – Amcor Limited pledged to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. And, also planned to focus on significantly increasing its use of recycled materials and driving consistently more recycling of packaging around the world. This commitment was aimed at establishing the company as a leader in recyclable packaging.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Demand for Premium and Branded Products

4.3.2 Increasing Awareness About Maintaining Pet’s Health

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Environmental Regulations

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Other Material Types

5.2 By Type of Packaging

5.2.1 Rigid

5.2.1.1 Cartons

5.2.1.2 Boxes

5.2.1.3 Bottles

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Flexible

5.2.2.1 Pouch

5.2.2.2 Bag

5.2.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 American Packaging Corporation

6.1.3 Ampac Packaging

6.1.4 Ball Corporation

6.1.5 Bemis Company

6.1.6 Coveris Holdings

6.1.7 Crown Holdings

6.1.8 MeadWestvaco Corporation

6.1.9 Mondi Group

6.1.10 Sonoco Products

6.1.11 Silgan Holdings

6.1.12 Berry Plastics

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

