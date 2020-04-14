Global Point of Care Test Market Size By Product, By Application, By Geographic Scope and Forecast

The global point of care diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 24.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of +3.2%, Continuous advancement in the development of highly sensitive and specific miniaturized biosensors, based on microfluidic systems along with handheld devices, is anticipated to drive the market. These systems are capable of automation, integration, and multiplex detection, suitable for use in areas without well-trained professionals.

The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the POCT market in terms of various factors influencing it, such as recent trends, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects of the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with the POCT market. The market has been segmented into ‘product’, ‘application’, ‘end users’ and ‘geographical regions’. The report offers the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.

Point of Care Test Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the Point of Care Test report include Danaher; Abbott Laboratories; bioMérieux SA; Trividia Health, Inc.; QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Siemens

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Production, consumption, market share, revenue in terms of USD, market growth of Point of Care Test market in these particular region is mentioned in detail for the forecast period.

The study throws light on the Point of Care Test market mainly focusing on the growth factors and even the restraining factors. The restraining factors are also provided with the best solutions which also prove to be a counteract to the drawback and help increase the market demand. Applications, types, technology and many other segmentations are studied to give a depth of knowledge for the further market investment. Key driving forces for Point of Care Test market is explained to help give an idea for detailed analysis of this market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

