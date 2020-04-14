Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabrics Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets,the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market is expected to grow from USD 682.41 Million in 2018 to USD 1,058.37 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the leader in the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market with a market share of 39.71% in 2018. On the other hand, the North America region is expected to grow at a modest pace owing to steady demand form the ell-developed automotive and construction sector.

“Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabrics Market by Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric), End User Industry, Regions”,and Global Forecast 2020-2026.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407131/request-sample

Major players in the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabricsmarket are Taconic, FIBERFLON, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Chukoh Chemical Industries, Daikin Industries,Sefar AG, Fothergill Group, Birdair, W.F. Lake Corp., Aetna Plastics Corporation, CENO Tec GmbH, Techbelt, The Chemours Company, Siftex, Textiles Coated International, Zhejiang Kertice Hi-Tech Fluor-Material Co., Ltd, Toss GmbH & Co. Kg, and Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. among others. In order to effectively participate in the highly competitive market major firms are emphasizing on the launch of newer products. For instance in 2017, W. L. Gore & Associates launched a new navy-blue GORE TENARA sewing thread for marine application. This new product launch helped the company expand its offering of expanded PTFE fabric products.

The type segment is divided into PTFE coated fabric, nonwoven fabric, and PTFE fiber-made fabric. The nonwoven fabric segment emerged as the leader in the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabricsmarket with a market share of 48.29% in 2018. Factors such as widespread utilization of PTFE nonwoven fabrics as a component in the apparel, healthcare, and industrial applications as well as in the composites manufacturing sector led the nonwoven fabric segment to dominate the PTFE fabrics market in 2018. The end user industry segment contains automotive, food& beverages, construction, filtration and others. The Teflon (polytetrafluoroethylene) is a FDA approved material, the PTFE fabric has a huge a potential value in the food & beverages industry for protecting and preserving the processed food. Therefore the food & beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period

BROWSE COMPLETE REPORT AND TABLE OF CONTENTS : https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/polytetrafluoroethylene-ptfe-fabrics-market-by-type-ptfe-coated-407131.html

Even though the factors such as high demand for PTFE fabrics in the automotive industry, growing demand for PTFE fabrics in the construction industry along with rising consumption of composite fabrics for industrial application are driving the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market, the availability of the low cost alternatives and volatility in the price of raw materials are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.