Global Protective Coating Resins Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2020-2026

Protective coating resins are predominantly used to achieve corrosion control, temperature resistance, chemical resistance, hardness, and toughness in harsh environments. As such, protective coatings are applied to a surface to ensure protection from external environment, which can otherwise damage the function or integrity of an item or part. Protective coatings find applications in consumer products as well as in the heavy machinery, marine, automotive, and oil and gas industries.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017. China is the largest producer of protective coating resins worldwide with the presence of manufacturing facilities of major industry players in the country. Most of the big players in the protective coatings market are backward integrated and have the competitive advantage over other manufacturers. The threat of new entrants in the market in China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries is high due to low cost of raw material and labor.

Global Protective Coating Resins market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Protective Coating Resins.

This report researches the worldwide Protective Coating Resins market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Protective Coating Resins breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akzo Nobel

Axalta Coatings systems

RPM International

Dow Chemical Company

Sherwin-Williams Company

Arkema Group

allnex Group

Hempel

Jotun

Sika

PPG Industries

Wacker Chemie

Protective Coating Resins Breakdown Data by Type

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Polyester

Others

By Formulation

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Powder Based

Protective Coating Resins Breakdown Data by Application

Infrastructure & Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Marine

Automotive

Power Generation

Mining

Others

Protective Coating Resins Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Protective Coating Resins Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Protective Coating Resins capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Protective Coating Resins manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Protective Coating Resins :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

