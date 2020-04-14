Global Recloser Market 2020 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Recloser is a self-controlled device, which guards a power system against service interrupts by automatically opening and closing as short circuits are detected. In other words, it is a switch that re-establishes an electrical circuit manually, remotely, or automatically after a disruption of service. It detects the fault, and closes and resets to open the line, which normally occurs three times. The recloser offsets the fault and reconnects the distribution line. In an overhead distribution system, 70 to 90 per cent of the faults are of temporary nature and they last, at the most, for a few cycles or seconds. Thus, the recloser, with its opening/closing characteristic, prevents a distribution circuit from being left out of service for temporary faults.
The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the recloser market. The increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization, distribution network upgrade, and increasing need of power reliability and distribution automation as well as rising investments in smart grid is expected to drive the market during the forecast period in the region. The figure given below shows the market size of 2022 in various regions with the respective CAGRs.
The Recloser market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Recloser.
This report presents the worldwide Recloser market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
Eaton
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Hubbell
S&C
Tavrida Electric
Entec
G&W
Noja Power
Elektrolites
Ghorit
Recloser Breakdown Data by Type
By Control Type
Electric
Hydraulic
By Phase
Single
Three
Triple Single
Recloser Breakdown Data by Application
Distribution
Not Specified
Recloser Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Recloser Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Recloser status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Recloser manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recloser :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Recloser market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
