Global Release Agents Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global release agents market is expected to grow from USD 912.76 million in 2018 to USD 1,574.33 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period 2020-2026.North America region is driving the growth of release agents market due to the high demand for baked products, presence of major players in these regions and high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of release agents.

Release Agents Market by Ingredient (Emulsifiers, Vegetable Oils, Wax & Wax Esters, Antioxidants, Other Ingredients), Form Application (Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Processed Meat, Other Applications), Region and Global Forecast 2020-2026.

Prominent companies in the industry include Archer Daniels Midland Company, AAK AB, Cargill, DuPont, Avatar Corporation, Par-Way Tryson Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Mallet & Company, Inc., IFC Solutions, Inc., Lecico GmbH, Lallemand, Masterol Foods Pty Ltd, Puratos Group NV, The Bakels Group, Koninklijke Zeelandia Group B.V., Dübör Groneweg GmbH & Co. Kg, Sonneveld Group BV, and otherswhich are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focusing on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain the market share.

Ingredient segment covers emulsifiers, vegetable oils, wax & wax esters, antioxidants, and other ingredients. The vegetable oils segment dominated the market with the highest revenue of around USD 311.98 million in 2018 due to demand for non-hydrogenated vegetable oils. Form segment is divided into liquid and solid. The liquid segment holds the highest market share of 56.48% in 2018 owing to bakery and confectionery applications. Application segment is categorized into bakery products, confectionery products, processed meat, and other applications. The bakery products segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR 5.39% during the forecast period owing to an increasing popularity and high demand for baked products such as bread, biscuits, and cakes.

High consumption of release agents in the baking products, growing demand for natural sources of ingredients, and rising consumer awareness & health concerns are the key driving factors for the release agents market. The international regulations governing the use of release agents in food and increasing raw material pricesmay limit the growth of the market. However, growing demand from emerging markets is expected to boost the release agents market over the forecast period.

