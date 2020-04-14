Global Remote Mobile Payment Market 2020: by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Remote Mobile Payment market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2389883

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Apple Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

DH Corporation

Visa Inc.

Square, Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

M-commerce

Peer-to-peer

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Tourism

Airline

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remote Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remote Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remote Mobile Payment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-remote-mobile-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 M-commerce

1.4.3 Peer-to-peer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Hospitality

1.5.8 Tourism

1.5.9 Airline

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size

2.2 Remote Mobile Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Remote Mobile Payment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Remote Mobile Payment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Remote Mobile Payment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in China

7.3 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

7.4 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in India

10.3 India Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

10.4 India Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 Apple Inc.

12.2.1 Apple Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development

12.3 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

12.3.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.3.4 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.4.1 Alphabet Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.4.4 Alphabet Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Alphabet Inc. Recent Development

12.5 DH Corporation

12.5.1 DH Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.5.4 DH Corporation Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 DH Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Visa Inc.

12.6.1 Visa Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.6.4 Visa Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Visa Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Square, Inc.

12.7.1 Square, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.7.4 Square, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Square, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Mastercard Incorporated.

12.8.1 Mastercard Incorporated. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.8.4 Mastercard Incorporated. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Mastercard Incorporated. Recent Development

12.9 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

12.9.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.9.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

12.10.1 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.10.4 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Fiserv, Inc.

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2389883

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155