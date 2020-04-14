Global Small Wind Turbines Market Sees Promising Growth in 2020

This report presents the worldwide Small Wind Turbines market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A small wind turbine is a wind turbine used for microgeneration, as opposed to large commercial wind turbines, such as those found in wind farms, with greater individual power output.

The market volume of small wind turbines is related to economical and political factors. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of small wind turbines market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of small wind turbines is still promising. The significant rise in demand for renewable sources of energy generation coupled with rapid industrialization is a key driving factor boosting the small wind power market world-wide. Furthermore, growing concerns over adverse environmental impacts of power generated through fossil fuel will further result in the adoption of wind power as alternative sources of power as a convenient & cost-effective solution.

The Small Wind Turbines market was valued at 230 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 470 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Small Wind Turbines.

Small Wind Turbines Breakdown Data by Type

Horizontal axis wind turbine

Vertical axis wind turbine

Small Wind Turbines Breakdown Data by Application

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Small Wind Turbines Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Small Wind Turbines Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Small Wind Turbines status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Small Wind Turbines manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Small Wind Turbines :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (KW). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Small Wind Turbines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

