Global Small Wind Turbines Market Sees Promising Growth in 2020

This report presents the worldwide Small Wind Turbines market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A small wind turbine is a wind turbine used for microgeneration, as opposed to large commercial wind turbines, such as those found in wind farms, with greater individual power output.
The market volume of small wind turbines is related to economical and political factors. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of small wind turbines market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of small wind turbines is still promising. The significant rise in demand for renewable sources of energy generation coupled with rapid industrialization is a key driving factor boosting the small wind power market world-wide. Furthermore, growing concerns over adverse environmental impacts of power generated through fossil fuel will further result in the adoption of wind power as alternative sources of power as a convenient & cost-effective solution.
The Small Wind Turbines market was valued at 230 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 470 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Small Wind Turbines.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Northern Power Systems
Primus Wind Power
Ghrepower
Ningbo WinPower
Bergey wind power
ZK Energy
Polaris America
Ogin, Inc.
Renewtech
Montanari Energy
Turbina Energy AG
Oulu
Eocycle
HY Energy
S&W Energy Systems
Kliux Energies
Small Wind Turbines Breakdown Data by Type
Horizontal axis wind turbine
Vertical axis wind turbine
Small Wind Turbines Breakdown Data by Application
On-Grid
Off-Grid
Small Wind Turbines Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Small Wind Turbines Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Small Wind Turbines status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Small Wind Turbines manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Small Wind Turbines :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (KW). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Small Wind Turbines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
