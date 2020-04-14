Global Smart Textile Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Trend, Share, Size, Growth with 19.9% CAGR in Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Textile market will register a 19.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5186 million by 2025, from $ 2507 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Textile business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Textile market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Textile value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Passive Smart Textile

Active Smart Textile

Ultra-Smart Textile

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Textronics

Vista Medical

Peratech

Clothing+

Outlast

DowDuPont

Texas Instruments

d3o lab

Exo2

Schoeller

Ohmatex ApS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Textile consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Textile market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Textile manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Textile with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Textile submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Textile Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Textile Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Textile Segment by Type

2.2.1 Passive Smart Textile

2.2.2 Active Smart Textile

2.2.3 Ultra-Smart Textile

2.3 Smart Textile Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Textile Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Textile Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Smart Textile Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Textile Segment by Application

2.4.1 Military Uses

2.4.2 Civil Uses

2.4.3 Healthcare Uses

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Smart Textile Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Textile Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Textile Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Smart Textile Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Smart Textile by Company

3.1 Global Smart Textile Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Smart Textile Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Textile Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Textile Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Smart Textile Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Smart Textile Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Textile Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Smart Textile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Smart Textile Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Smart Textile Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Textile by Regions

4.1 Smart Textile by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Textile Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Textile Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Textile Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Textile Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Textile Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Smart Textile Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Smart Textile Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Smart Textile Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Textile Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Textile Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Smart Textile Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Smart Textile Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Smart Textile Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Textile Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Textile by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Smart Textile Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Smart Textile Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Smart Textile Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Textile Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Textile by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Textile Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Textile Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Textile Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Textile Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Smart Textile Distributors

10.3 Smart Textile Customer

11 Global Smart Textile Market Forecast

11.1 Global Smart Textile Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Smart Textile Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Smart Textile Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Smart Textile Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Smart Textile Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Smart Textile Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Textronics

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.1.3 Textronics Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Textronics Latest Developments

12.2 Vista Medical

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.2.3 Vista Medical Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Vista Medical Latest Developments

12.3 Peratech

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.3.3 Peratech Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Peratech Latest Developments

12.4 Clothing+

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.4.3 Clothing+ Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Clothing+ Latest Developments

12.5 Outlast

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.5.3 Outlast Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Outlast Latest Developments

12.6 DowDuPont

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.6.3 DowDuPont Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 DowDuPont Latest Developments

12.7 Texas Instruments

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.7.3 Texas Instruments Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Texas Instruments Latest Developments

12.8 d3o lab

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.8.3 d3o lab Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 d3o lab Latest Developments

12.9 Exo2

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.9.3 Exo2 Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Exo2 Latest Developments

12.10 Schoeller

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.10.3 Schoeller Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Schoeller Latest Developments

12.11 Ohmatex ApS

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Smart Textile Product Offered

12.11.3 Ohmatex ApS Smart Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Ohmatex ApS Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

