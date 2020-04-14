Global Smart Textile Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Trend, Share, Size, Growth with 19.9% CAGR in Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Textile market will register a 19.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5186 million by 2025, from $ 2507 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Textile business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Textile market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Smart Textile value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Passive Smart Textile
Active Smart Textile
Ultra-Smart Textile
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Military Uses
Civil Uses
Healthcare Uses
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Textronics
Vista Medical
Peratech
Clothing+
Outlast
DowDuPont
Texas Instruments
d3o lab
Exo2
Schoeller
Ohmatex ApS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Textile consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Smart Textile market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Textile manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Textile with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart Textile submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
