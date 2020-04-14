Global Squalene Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets,the global squalene market is expected to grow from USD 168.89 Million in 2018 to USD 382.72 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.77% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The Europe region dominated the global squalene market with a 39.92% share of market revenue in 2018. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.67% over the forecast period.

Key players in the global squalenemarket are Amyris Biotechnologies, Arista Industries Inc, Nucelis LLC, Empresa Figueirense De Pesca Lda, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Arbee Agencies, Sophim, Gracefruit Limited, VESTAN Squalene Hydrogenation and Purification, SeaDragon Marine Oils, and Kishimoto Special Liver Oil among others. Major cosmetics are increasingly coming up with the newer squalene based beauty products. For instance in 2019, The Ordinary a Toronto-based skin-care company launched a super-affordable squalane cleanser for all skin types.

Source type segment is divided into vegetable, animal, and synthetic. On account of factors such as renewability and steady availability of the raw material and stringent regulations imposed on the sourcing of animal-sourced squalene, the vegetable segment is expected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 12.83% over the forecast period.The end user industry includes food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The cosmetics segment led the global demand for the squalene with a 46.13% share of market revenue in 2018. Factors such as rising demand for the premium quality cosmetics and rising awareness about the advantages of squalene based beauty products are influencing this increased demand.

Even though the factors such as rising utilization in the food and cosmetics industry coupled with rapid growth of food and pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific region are driving the global squalene market. The environmental concerns over the shark fishing, strict government regulations and erratic supply of raw materials are anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

