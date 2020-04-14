Global Stevia Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global stevia market is expected to grow from USD 694.71 Million in 2018 to USD 1134.61 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The Asia Pacific region led the global demand for the stevia with a 39.43% share of market revenue in 2018. Whereas, the North America region also accounted for a healthy share of global stevia market in 2018.

“Stevia Market by Type (Powder, Liquid, Leaf), Application (Bakery, Dairy Food Products, Beverages, Dietary Supplement, Others), Regions”,and Global Forecast 2020-2026

Major players in the global steviamarket are Evolva Holding S.A., Cargill, Inc., Stevia Corporation, PureCircle Ltd, Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, The Coca-Cola Company, GLG Life Tech Corp., Stevia First Corporation, PepsiCo Inc., In the Raw, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc, Pyure Brands LLC, and HYET Sweet among others.In order to satisfy the burgeoning demand for the natural sweeteners the major firms are increasingly focusing on launching new products. For instance in 2017, the Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) launched two new sweetener brands, SweetRight stevia and VerySweet monk fruit, in the market.

The type segment is divided into powder, liquid and leaf. Due to its easy to use property the powder form segment led the global stevia market with an 82.71% share of market revenue in 2018. The application segment is categorized into bakery, dairy food products, beverages, dietary supplement, confectionary, and others. The beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.66% over the forecast period. This increased growth rate can be attributed to the rising use of stevia in the production of various carbonated drinks as well as low and zero calorie beverages.

Even though the factors such as increased awareness of the health benefits of low-calorie sweeteners, rising demand for plant-based natural sweeteners coupled with rising incidence of diabetes and obesity are driving the global stevia market. The stringent regulatory environmentand availability of alternative low-calorie sweeteners are expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

