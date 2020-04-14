Global Synthetic Paper Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global synthetic paper market is expected to grow from USD 773.28 Million in 2018 to USD 1,358.37 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the leader in the global synthetic paper market a market share of 39.92% in 2018.However, the Middle East and Africa region is expected grow at a robust pace over the forecast period.

Key players in the global synthetic papermarket are Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, PPG Industries, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Yupo Corporation, Arjobex SAS, American Profol, HOP Industries Corporation, Relyco Sales, Transilwrap Company, Inc., Cosmo Films, MDV Papier- Und KunststoffveredelungGmbh, Neenah Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Toyobo Co., Ltd among others. In order to effectively participate in the highly competitive market major firms are focusing on developing the launching the future oriented cutting edge products. For instance, in 2017, Neenah Paper launched KimduraDualTech synthetic paper in its portfolio of labels for harsh environments, which is estimated to go into applications such as labels and tags for drum chemicals, hazard communications, health care, and industrial.

The raw material segment is divided into BOPP, HDPE, PET, and others. The BOPP segment emerged as the leader in the global synthetic paper market with a market share of 53.92% in 2018. BOPP papers are witnessing an increased demand due to their enhanced properties, such as heat stability, water resistance, fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, and ease of printing. BOPP papers are being utilized for varied purposes such as packaging and labeling of food products, printing of business cards, calendars, book covers, newspapers, and maps among others. The application segment includes labels, printing, and paper bags. There has been a growing demand for the durable and superior quality prints for outdoor applications. Consequently, the printing segment is anticipated to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 9.59% over the forecast period. The end user industry segment is categorized into packaging, paper, and others. The paper segment dominated the global synthetic paper market with a market share of 58.61% in 2018. The superior moisture resistance, tear resistance, UV resistance, and durability properties make the synthetic papers suitable for the outdoor advertising in form of prints, banners, signs, window displaysamong others. As a result the paper segment is bound to witness an increased demand over the forecast period.

Even though the factors such a srising utilization in the pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries, superior printability and durability properties of synthetic paper along with the rapid growth of the packaging and label industry are driving the global synthetic paper market, the costlier price of synthetic paper as compared to the normal paper and volatility in the raw material prices are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

