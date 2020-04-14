Global Toxoid Vaccines Market Set To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 |GlaxoSmithKline plc, Grifols, S.A, Zoetis Services LLC., Virbac. Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-toxoid-vaccines-market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global toxoid vaccines market are Bharat Biotech., Ceva, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Grifols, S.A, Zoetis Services LLC., Virbac. Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Integrated BioTherapeutics, Inc., Abbott, Avalon Pharma Private Limited, HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD, Pfizer Inc, among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, a joint-partnership between Sanofi and MSD announced that they have received FDA approval for their VAXELIS which is a pediatric hexavalent combination vaccine, VAXELIS is an active immunization vaccine for the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and haemophilus influenzae type B invasive disease. It is approved as a 3 dose series which is suitable for children from 6 weeks to 4 years of age
- In October 2015, Pfizer announced the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline’s quadrivalent meningococcal ACWY vaccines Nimenrix and Mencevax. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide advanced vaccines which can be used for the treatment of serious diseases. This acquisition will help the company to serve better to their customers and strengthen their position in the market
Competitive Analysis:
Global toxoid vaccines market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of toxoid vaccines market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Toxoid Vaccines Market
By Disease
(Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis),
Composition
(Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid, Diphtheria, Tetanus, And Pertussis, Diphtheria And Tetanus , Tetanus and Diphtheria, Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis),
End- User
(Hospitals, Clinics, Government Organizations),
Age Group
(Paediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines),
Dosage
(Quadrivalent, Pentavalent, Hexavalent),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Market Drivers
- Technological improvement associated with vaccination and immunization are the factor driving the market growth
- Increasing cases of tetanus and diphtheria is another factor accelerating the growth of this market
- Growth in research and development practices will also propel the market growth
- Rising awareness regarding immunization will also contribute as a factor for market growth
Market Restraints
- High R&D cost will hamper the market growth
- Side effects associated with use of toxoid vaccination will also hamper the market growth
- Falling profitability of vaccine manufacturing will also restrict the growth of this market
