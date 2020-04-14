Global Transparent Polyamides Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets,the global transparent polyamides market is expected to grow from USD 21,946.48 million in 2018 to USD 30,341.17 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period 2020-2026 Increasing demand from packaging and electronics industries, rising large-scale investments in the automobile sector, and rising disposable incomes of the population has made Asia Pacific region dominant in the global transparent polyamides market.

Transparent Polyamides Market by Type (PA 6, PA 66, Others), Grade, Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Films & Coatings, Industrial Machinery, Others),Region and Global Forecast 2020-2026.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407143/request-sample

Prominent companies in the industry include BASF SE,Evonik, Formosa Group, Honeywell International Inc., Invista, DuPont, Li Peng Enterprise Co., Ascend Performance Materials Inc., Huntsman, Koch industries, Radici Group, Solvay, Royal DSM N.V.,Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Rhodia, Lanxess, Arkema, Ester, and other are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focusing on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain the market share.

Type segment covers PA 6, PA 66, and others. The PA 6 segment held highest market share of 37.28% in 2018 owing its rapidmoisture absorbingproperties and increasing use in textile & paper, materials handling, machine building, and other industries.Grade segment is divided into fiber grade, injection molding grade, and extrusion grade. The fiber grade segment dominated the global transparent polyamides market with USD 7,543.01 million in 2018. This is attributable to lightweight & recyclability features and high adoption in several industries due to its mechanical properties. Application segment is categorized into automotive, electrical & electronics, films & coatings, industrial machinery, and others. The electrical & electronics segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR 4.04% during the forecast period owing to the use of transparent polyamides in connectors, cables, switches, plugs, relays, and other electronic applications.

BROWSE COMPLETE REPORT AND TABLE OF CONTENTS : https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/transparent-polyamides-market-by-type-pa-6-pa-407143.html

Growing construction activities with increasing population, increasing demand in electronics applications, and rising demand for lightweight materialsare the key driving factors for the transparent polyamides market. However,stringent government regulations and competition may limit the growth of the market. Rising demand from applications in electronics and coatings industryis expected to boost the transparent polyamides market over the forecast period.

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.