Global Water Treatment Chemicals market 2020 Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like BASF SE , Kemira ,Ecolab Inc, Solenis, Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company

The Global Water Treatment Chemicals market is expected to reach USD 61.86 billion by 2025, from USD 43.6 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The well-established Key players in the market are: BASF SE , Kemira ,Ecolab Inc, Solenis, Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, SNF Group, SUEZ , Chembond Chemicals Limited, SAMCO, VASU Chemicals Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals among others.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, water treatment chemicals market of North America is expected to have the largest market share in the current scenario, although Europe and Asia-Pacific are expanding their market shares with a significant level of growth rate, and are expected to overtake North America considering the shift of various manufacturing industries from North America to the Asia-Pacific region.

Water treatment chemicals market in will experience a substantial rise in market demands which is expected to be caused by the rising demands for chemically treated water due to the scarcity of resources. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth drivers and restraints prevalent in the water treatment chemicals market.

To comprehend Water Treatment Chemicals market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Water Treatment Chemicals market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Scope of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the water treatment chemicals market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into coagulants & flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, biocides & disinfectants and others. End user has been segmented into municipal, power, oil & gas, mining and others.

Water treatment chemicals are the chemical compounds designed for the cleansing and removal of unwanted compounds, contaminants and other materials from the water resource. These chemicals are utilized in the water cleansing process which involves the usage of a number of different chemical combinations in different processes.

Major Industry Competitors: Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising demand for chemically treated water from various end-use segments

Global Mandate for provision of safe, treated drinking water

Regulations and measures to recycle and reuse wastewater

Stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment growing end-user industry growth

Alternative water treatment technologies

Key Developments in the Market: Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

However, high cost of Water Treatment Chemicals products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Water Treatment Chemicals market over the forecast period.

