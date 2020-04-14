Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market to Set Excellent Growth in 2020. Leading Players are AstraZeneca Plc , Immutep, Fortress Biotech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG

The Head and Neck Cancer Drug market report is an important element which gains demand from all corners of the globe. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been employed for a detailed study to generate this report. This report performs SWOT analysis of major key players of Healthcare industry based on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as company’s internal & external environments. To generate this world-class Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used.

With this Head and Neck Cancer Drug market research report, it becomes easy to save and reduce time, that would be otherwise required for entry-level research, by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Head and Neck Cancer Drug market. The report suggests that the market has shown rapid development in the current and past years and is going to progress with continuing growth in the upcoming years. For this report, market analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an even-handed opinion about the factors that are likely to drive the market or restrain it.

Market Analysis: Global Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market

Global head and neck cancer drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2.59 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Key Market Players: Global Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Head and Neck Cancer Drug Cancer market are AstraZeneca Plc , Immutep, Fortress Biotech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market

The head and neck cancer is refers to any tumors that begin in or around the Pharynx, larynx, nose, sinuses, lymph nodes of the neck skin, salivary glands in the thyroid and head. It is potentially fatal aggressive squamous cell carcinomas.

According to the published article in American Society of Clinical Oncology in Jan 2019, it is identified that there are 65,410 cases of head and neck cancer, of which 48,000 are men and 17,410 are women. It is estimated that 14,620 patients will be dying from this disease in the current year. This significant rise in patient number acts as a driver for the growth of head and cancer drugs.

Segmentation: Global Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market

Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market : By Type

Laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancer

Nasal cavity and paranasal sinus cancer

Oral and oropharyngeal cancer

Salivary gland cancer

Nasopharyngeal cancer

Others

Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market : By Drug Type

Carboplatin

Cisplatin

Docetaxel

Paclitaxel

5-fluorouracil

Epirubicin

Immunomodulators

Others

Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Surgery

Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market : By Geography

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa:

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market:

In September 2018, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval of Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) for the treatment of patient with head and neck cancer or advanced squamous cell carcinoma. Libtaya is PD-1 (protein found on the body’s immune cells and some cancer cells) blocking antibody. The recommended dose of LIBTAYO is 350 mg given by intravenous infusion over 30 minutes every 3 weeks.

In April 2019, Merck & Co., Inc. got FDA expanded label approval of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It is given after the administration of platinum containing chemotherapy. Keytruda is anti PD-1 antibodies that act as immunomodulatory agent.

Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of Head and neck cancer worldwide

Chronic consumption of Tobacco products and alcohol

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving Head and neck Cancer therapeutics market

Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about head and neck treatment

Competitive Analysis: Global Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market

Global head and neck cancer drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of head and neck cancer drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global head and neck drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

