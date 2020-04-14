Hi-Fi System Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Hi-Fi System Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Hi-Fi System industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

High fidelity (Hi-Fi) is a term used by audiophiles as a high quality of reproduction of sound to differentiate it from a low quality sound. Hi-fi has accurate frequency, and lesser noise and distortion. There are many modern hi-fi equipment such as digital audio tape, HD radio tuners, and digital audio broadcasting (DAB) which are digitally connected by fibre optic cables, USB, or a wi-fi connection. Furthermore, a hard drive can be used to store music files in the form of computer files. The use of wireless audio applications has enhanced the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market owing to factors such as growing population, higher disposable income, and technological developments have boosted this market growth. The automobile sector overall has experienced the highest growth with growing attraction towards sound bars with tethering capabilities have helped in the growth of this sector. North America and Europe being developed economies will experience a substantial growth with increasing demand for luxury automotive that come with wireless hi-fi sound system.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Onkyo Corporation

Bowers & Wilkins Group Ltd.

Yamaha Corporation

Bose Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Harman International Inc.

LG Electronics Corporation

DEI Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Tannoy Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Hi-Fi System Market Analysis By System:

Product Speaker And Sound Bar CD Player DVD Player Blu-Ray Player Network Media Player Turntable Headphone & Earphone Microphone

Device Digital To Analog Convertor (DAC) Amplifier Receiver Preamplifier



Hi-Fi System Market Analysis By Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Hi-Fi System Market Analysis By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Others

Hi-Fi System Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Global Hi-Fi System Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Hi-Fi System Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Hi-Fi System Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Hi-Fi System Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Hi-Fi System Market Analysis By System

Chapter 6 Hi-Fi System Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Hi-Fi System Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Hi-Fi System Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Hi-Fi System Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Hi-Fi System Industry

