How will COVID-19 impact Image Sensor Market

Image Sensor Market, By Technology (CCD, CMOS), By Processing Type (3D, 2D) By Spectrum (Non-Visible, Visible) By Application (Consumer, Industrial, Electronics, Automotive) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Image sensors are used largely in large number of digital cameras and imaging devices to improve the quality of image. These applications have found the high adoption in automotive, industrial, media, medical, and the consumer applications. The companies, across the world, are determined to improve the major parameters, such as performance, resolution, and pixel size for the better quality in the unwanted circumstances.

The industry has observed steep growth in past few years owed to the growing number of the technological advancements and application segments leading to the expansion of sophisticated sensing technology.

The major factor responsible for the technology’s success is capability to make smaller pixels and deliver more resolution with the low cost. With integration of such devices with computation devices and commutation services, there is growing need to develop the improved processes for the better optical performance.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

CCD

CMOS

By Processing Type

3D

2D

By Spectrum

Visible

Non-Visible

By Application

Consumer

Automotive

Electronics

Industrial

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

CMOS are dominating the market presently, owing to the various associated performance over CCD sensors. It is projected that CMOS offer higher resolution, improved noise characteristics, high-speed frame rate, and quantum efficiency, that has made many players prefer the technology over CCD.

Owing to the improved R and D, the devices have become smaller in size, cheaper, and consume less power, that serves as a fascinating opportunity for the industry participants. Customer preference towards the wearable devices is likely to boost CMOS image sensor market during the forecast period. Growing preference for various multimedia devices is rapidly supported by the growth in the mobile devices.

Regional Overview

North America market was largest regional segment commanding major part of the overall sales share in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at considerable CAGR from 20120 to 2026. North America was Presence of great number of semiconductor companies in the Asia Pacific, predominantly by China, Japan, and Korea is anticipated to boost the market growth in the region. Availability of the low-cost labour and establishment of industrial facilities by the foreign corporations are anticipated to stimulate production in this region. Increasing demand for the consumer electronics and automobiles is also anticipated to favourably impact the industry growth in the region.

Key Players

Sony Corporation Samsung Electronics Canon Inc. OmniVission Technologies, Inc. SmartSens STMicroelectronics N.V. ON Semiconductor Corporation Teledyne DALSA Inc. ams AG

Competitor overview

With strict regulations by the governments, numerous companies are employing the safety and driver-assistance cameras as standard. Additionally, ADAS systems and inventions in the autonomous vehicle technology are having positive impact on market.

In June 2013, Company named OmniVission Technologies, Inc. announced OV8865, CMOS image sensor created on OmniBSI-2 pixel design. It can function at 30 FPS for the high-speed photography which is capable of taking 1080p high-definition videos and photos with the electronic picture stabilization. The product is designed for the mobile devices which require low power consumption and small package including the advanced smartphones and tablets.

Vertical integration in industry has been responsible towards its association and enhancing individual share. Manufacturers may obtain raw material suppliers, system integrators, technology providers, and distributors for evolution towards becoming only suppliers of module or system

